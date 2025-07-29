The Division 2 vendors this week (July 29 to August 5, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

As we step into the last weekly reset of July, The Division 2 vendors are back again with a new rotation of different gears, weapons, and named items. Be it proficiency farming for expertise mastery, or picking up individual pieces for a build, The Division 2 vendors are some of the most useful NPCs around. They can be located across all the major map segments of DC, NY, and Brooklyn.

This article will go over all the new gear pieces, weapons, named items, and more available at The Division 2 vendors from July 29 to August 5, 2025. These vendors will exchange items for E-Credits, Countdown credits, and DZ resources.

All items available from the weekly reset of The Division 2 vendors (July 29 to August 5, 2025)

DC Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the DC Vendor, who can be found near the Helipad of the White House building:

" Pyromaniac " named AR with Perfectly Ignited talent

" named AR with Perfectly Ignited talent CMMG Banshee SMG with Future Perfect talent

Tactical Mk 16 AR with Spike talent

Px4 Storm Type F Pistol with Killer talent

Sokolov brand set backpack with Galvanize talent

Hana-U brand set chest piece with Empathic Resolve talent

The Division 2 vendor at the White House helipad (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

This vendor also includes mods for Critical Hit Damage, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.

Countdown Vendor

Here are all the items available from the Countdown Vendor, who can be located near the Helipad of the White House building:

" Lud " named AR with Perfect Streamline talent

" named AR with Perfect Streamline talent " Fox's Prayer " named Overlord brand set kneepads

" named Overlord brand set kneepads "Devil's Due" named Ceska backpack with Perfect Clutch talent

The Division 2 vendor for the Countdown game mode near the Helipad (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Countdown vendor also features caches like Exotic, Named Item, Optimization, and Crossroads Season. This vendor requires Countdown Credits that can be obtained from Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode.

Clan Vendor

Here are all the items available from the Clan Vendor, who can be found in the eastern section of the White House building in the Clan Quarters:

" Cold Relations " named SMG with Perfect Strained talent

" named SMG with Perfect Strained talent Striker's gear set mask

Rigger gear set chest piece

Umbra gear set kneepads

Px4 Storm Type F Pistol with Killer talent

F2000 AR with Close & Personal talent

Electrique brand set chest piece with Empathic Resolve talent

Overlord brand set mask

Petrov brand set holster

China Light brand set mask

Palisade brand set gloves

The Division 2 vendor found at Clan Quarters (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these items, this Clan vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Critical Hit damage, and Turret.

Theatre Settlement Vendor

Agents can locate this vendor at the settlement in the Downtown East district. Here are all the items available from this NPC:

" Eagle's Grasp " named Zwiadowka brand set gloves

" named Zwiadowka brand set gloves Military M870 Shotgun with Thunder Strike talent

Urban MDR Rifle with Eyeless talent

Murakami brand set gloves

5.11 Tactical brand set kneepads

The Division 2 vendor found at the Theatre Settlement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these items, the Theatre vendor sells mods for Armor on Kill, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, and Decoy.

Campus Settlement Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Campus Vendor, whom Agents can locate near the western end of DC in the Downtown West district:

" Carnage " named LMG with Perfect Sadist talent

" named LMG with Perfect Sadist talent SRS A1 Marksman Rifle with Strained talent

IWI Negev LMG with Flatline talent

Golan Gear brand set mask

Badger Tuff brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at the Campus (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Besides these gears and weapons, the Campus Vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.

Castle Settlement Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Castle Vendor, whom Agents can locate near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:

" Tabula Rasa " named LMG with Perfect Steady Handed talent

" named LMG with Perfect Steady Handed talent Model 700 Marksman Rifle with Streamline talent

Custom L86 A2 LMG with Preservation talent

Golan Gear brand set mask

Overlord brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor found at the Castle Settlement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these items, the Castle Vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Chem Launcher, Hive, Scanner Pulse, and Trap.

Dark Zone East Vendor

Here are all items available from the DZ East Vendor, whom Agents can locate near the eastern edge of the DC map:

" Claws Out " named Wyvern Wear brand set holster

" named Wyvern Wear brand set holster Surplus SVD Marksman Rifle with Flatline talent

MG5 LMG with Stabilize talent

Tip of the Spear gear set mask

Breaking Point gear set holster

Yaahl Gear brand set mask

Zwiadowka brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at DZ East (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DZ East Vendor also sells various mods for Skill Duration, Chem Launcher, Hive, Scanner Pulse, and Trap. Exotic caches can also be acquired from this Vendor. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.

Dark Zone South Vendor

Here is a list of all the items that are available from the DZ South Vendor found near the southern edge of the DC map:

" Invisible Hand " named AR with Perfect Allegro talent

" named AR with Perfect Allegro talent " Grown Great " named SMG with Perfect Stabilize talent

" named SMG with Perfect Stabilize talent Tactical Mk 16 AR with Strained talent

M1911 Pistol with Strained talent

Rigger gear set backpack

Aces & Eights gear set chest piece

Richter & Kaiser brand set backpack with Versatile talent

Overlord brand set chest piece with Trauma talent

The Division 2 vendor found at DZ South (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DZ South Vendor also sells various mods for Critical Hit Chance, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher. Exotic caches can also be acquired from this Vendor. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.

Dark Zone West Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the DZ West Vendor, who can be located near the western edge of the DC map:

" Baker's Dozen " named Rifle with Perfect Lucky Shot talent

" named Rifle with Perfect Lucky Shot talent Double Barrel Sawned Off Pistol Shotgun with Ignited talent

Urban MDR Rifle with Pressure Point talent

Future Initiative gear set gloves

Future Initiative gear set kneepads

Airaldi brand set gloves

Sokolov brand set kneepads

The Division 2 vendor at DZ West (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DZ West Vendor also sells various mods for Burn Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, and Decoy. Exotic caches can also be acquired from this Vendor. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.

New York Haven Atrium Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Haven Vendor, whom Agents can locate in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the New York map of The Division 2:

FAL SA-58 Para AR with Eyeless talent

SRS A1 Marksman Rifle with Preservation talent

SIG 716 CQB Rifle with Breadbasket talent

M1911 Pistol Eyeless talent

Empress brand set chest piece with Explosive Delivery talent

Uzina Getica brand set kneepads

Badger Tuff brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Atrium (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Atrium Vendor sells mods for Disorient Resistance, Skill Haste, Seeker Mine, Hive, and Sticky Launcher.

New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor

Here are all items available from the New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor, whom Agents can locate in the Public section of the Haven settlement in the New York map, right above the primary set of escalators:

PP-19 SMG with Killer talent

Hunting M44 Marksman Rifle with Ignited talent

Tactical SASG-12 K Shotgun with Flatline talent

Snubnosed Diceros Pistol with Flatline talent

Richter & Kaiser brand set chest piece with Gunslinger talent

Imminence brand set kneepads

Legatus brand set mask

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Public Exchange (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Public Exchange Vendor sells mods for Armor on Kill, Incoming Repairs, Shield, Chem Launcher, and Decoy.

Brooklyn Bridge Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Brooklyn Vendor that players can locate in The Bridge Settlement between the two districts of Brooklyn:

Vector SBR 9mm SMG with Strained talent

Classic M44 Carbine Marksman Rifle with Future Perfect talent

Resolute MK47 Rifle with Sledgehammer talent

Military M9 Pistol with Reformation talent

Petrov brand set chest piece with Explosive Delivery talent

Electrique brand set kneepads

Palisade brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at The Bridge Settlement in Brooklyn (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the Bridge Vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Protection from Elites, Shield, Pulse, and Decoy.

Items worth obtaining from The Division 2 vendors this week

Among all of these gear pieces, weapons, and named items, Agents should take note of a few. This is because the following items can be harder to acquire as in-game drops. Therefore, it is wise to obtain a few copies for a build or to increase their proficiency level from The Division 2 vendors.

Here is a list of the noteworthy items:

" Lud " named AR with Perfect Streamline talent

" named AR with Perfect Streamline talent " Fox's Prayer " named Overlord brand set kneepads

" named Overlord brand set kneepads "Claws Out" named Wyvern Wear brand set holster

Lud is one of the newer additions to named weapons and features a talent that gives 47% bonus weapon damage. Fox's Prayer, on the other hand, is a great pickup as it offers extra Damage to Targets out of Cover. Lastly, the Claws Out holster makes for a nice combination with the Bloody Knuckles for a fun melee build.

Note that all these items available from The Division 2 vendors may require players to tweak the attributes. Be it recalibration of maximum weapon damage or adding Damage to Targets out of Cover for the Lud, pay attention to your build stats.

For more news on The Division 2, follow Sportskeeda:

