The Division 2 vendors this week (July 29 to August 5, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

As we step into the last weekly reset of July, The Division 2 vendors are back again with a new rotation of different gears, weapons, and named items. Be it proficiency farming for expertise mastery, or picking up individual pieces for a build, The Division 2 vendors are some of the most useful NPCs around. They can be located across all the major map segments of DC, NY, and Brooklyn.
This article will go over all the new gear pieces, weapons, named items, and more available at The Division 2 vendors from July 29 to August 5, 2025. These vendors will exchange items for E-Credits, Countdown credits, and DZ resources.
All items available from the weekly reset of The Division 2 vendors (July 29 to August 5, 2025)
DC Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the DC Vendor, who can be found near the Helipad of the White House building:
- "Pyromaniac" named AR with Perfectly Ignited talent
- CMMG Banshee SMG with Future Perfect talent
- Tactical Mk 16 AR with Spike talent
- Px4 Storm Type F Pistol with Killer talent
- Sokolov brand set backpack with Galvanize talent
- Hana-U brand set chest piece with Empathic Resolve talent
This vendor also includes mods for Critical Hit Damage, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.
Countdown Vendor
Here are all the items available from the Countdown Vendor, who can be located near the Helipad of the White House building:
- "Lud" named AR with Perfect Streamline talent
- "Fox's Prayer" named Overlord brand set kneepads
- "Devil's Due" named Ceska backpack with Perfect Clutch talent
The Countdown vendor also features caches like Exotic, Named Item, Optimization, and Crossroads Season. This vendor requires Countdown Credits that can be obtained from Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode.
Clan Vendor
Here are all the items available from the Clan Vendor, who can be found in the eastern section of the White House building in the Clan Quarters:
- "Cold Relations" named SMG with Perfect Strained talent
- Striker's gear set mask
- Rigger gear set chest piece
- Umbra gear set kneepads
- Px4 Storm Type F Pistol with Killer talent
- F2000 AR with Close & Personal talent
- Electrique brand set chest piece with Empathic Resolve talent
- Overlord brand set mask
- Petrov brand set holster
- China Light brand set mask
- Palisade brand set gloves
Other than these items, this Clan vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Critical Hit damage, and Turret.
Also read: The Division 2 x Payday collab details: Rewards, runtime, Twitch Drops, and more
Theatre Settlement Vendor
Agents can locate this vendor at the settlement in the Downtown East district. Here are all the items available from this NPC:
- "Eagle's Grasp" named Zwiadowka brand set gloves
- Military M870 Shotgun with Thunder Strike talent
- Urban MDR Rifle with Eyeless talent
- Murakami brand set gloves
- 5.11 Tactical brand set kneepads
Other than these items, the Theatre vendor sells mods for Armor on Kill, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, and Decoy.
Campus Settlement Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Campus Vendor, whom Agents can locate near the western end of DC in the Downtown West district:
- "Carnage" named LMG with Perfect Sadist talent
- SRS A1 Marksman Rifle with Strained talent
- IWI Negev LMG with Flatline talent
- Golan Gear brand set mask
- Badger Tuff brand set holster
Besides these gears and weapons, the Campus Vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.
Castle Settlement Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Castle Vendor, whom Agents can locate near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:
- "Tabula Rasa" named LMG with Perfect Steady Handed talent
- Model 700 Marksman Rifle with Streamline talent
- Custom L86 A2 LMG with Preservation talent
- Golan Gear brand set mask
- Overlord brand set holster
Other than these items, the Castle Vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Chem Launcher, Hive, Scanner Pulse, and Trap.
Dark Zone East Vendor
Here are all items available from the DZ East Vendor, whom Agents can locate near the eastern edge of the DC map:
- "Claws Out" named Wyvern Wear brand set holster
- Surplus SVD Marksman Rifle with Flatline talent
- MG5 LMG with Stabilize talent
- Tip of the Spear gear set mask
- Breaking Point gear set holster
- Yaahl Gear brand set mask
- Zwiadowka brand set holster
The DZ East Vendor also sells various mods for Skill Duration, Chem Launcher, Hive, Scanner Pulse, and Trap. Exotic caches can also be acquired from this Vendor. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.
Dark Zone South Vendor
Here is a list of all the items that are available from the DZ South Vendor found near the southern edge of the DC map:
- "Invisible Hand" named AR with Perfect Allegro talent
- "Grown Great" named SMG with Perfect Stabilize talent
- Tactical Mk 16 AR with Strained talent
- M1911 Pistol with Strained talent
- Rigger gear set backpack
- Aces & Eights gear set chest piece
- Richter & Kaiser brand set backpack with Versatile talent
- Overlord brand set chest piece with Trauma talent
The DZ South Vendor also sells various mods for Critical Hit Chance, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher. Exotic caches can also be acquired from this Vendor. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.
Dark Zone West Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the DZ West Vendor, who can be located near the western edge of the DC map:
- "Baker's Dozen" named Rifle with Perfect Lucky Shot talent
- Double Barrel Sawned Off Pistol Shotgun with Ignited talent
- Urban MDR Rifle with Pressure Point talent
- Future Initiative gear set gloves
- Future Initiative gear set kneepads
- Airaldi brand set gloves
- Sokolov brand set kneepads
The DZ West Vendor also sells various mods for Burn Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, and Decoy. Exotic caches can also be acquired from this Vendor. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.
New York Haven Atrium Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Haven Vendor, whom Agents can locate in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the New York map of The Division 2:
- FAL SA-58 Para AR with Eyeless talent
- SRS A1 Marksman Rifle with Preservation talent
- SIG 716 CQB Rifle with Breadbasket talent
- M1911 Pistol Eyeless talent
- Empress brand set chest piece with Explosive Delivery talent
- Uzina Getica brand set kneepads
- Badger Tuff brand set holster
Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Atrium Vendor sells mods for Disorient Resistance, Skill Haste, Seeker Mine, Hive, and Sticky Launcher.
New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor
Here are all items available from the New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor, whom Agents can locate in the Public section of the Haven settlement in the New York map, right above the primary set of escalators:
- PP-19 SMG with Killer talent
- Hunting M44 Marksman Rifle with Ignited talent
- Tactical SASG-12 K Shotgun with Flatline talent
- Snubnosed Diceros Pistol with Flatline talent
- Richter & Kaiser brand set chest piece with Gunslinger talent
- Imminence brand set kneepads
- Legatus brand set mask
Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Public Exchange Vendor sells mods for Armor on Kill, Incoming Repairs, Shield, Chem Launcher, and Decoy.
Brooklyn Bridge Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Brooklyn Vendor that players can locate in The Bridge Settlement between the two districts of Brooklyn:
- Vector SBR 9mm SMG with Strained talent
- Classic M44 Carbine Marksman Rifle with Future Perfect talent
- Resolute MK47 Rifle with Sledgehammer talent
- Military M9 Pistol with Reformation talent
- Petrov brand set chest piece with Explosive Delivery talent
- Electrique brand set kneepads
- Palisade brand set holster
Other than these gear pieces, the Bridge Vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Protection from Elites, Shield, Pulse, and Decoy.
Items worth obtaining from The Division 2 vendors this week
Among all of these gear pieces, weapons, and named items, Agents should take note of a few. This is because the following items can be harder to acquire as in-game drops. Therefore, it is wise to obtain a few copies for a build or to increase their proficiency level from The Division 2 vendors.
Here is a list of the noteworthy items:
- "Lud" named AR with Perfect Streamline talent
- "Fox's Prayer" named Overlord brand set kneepads
- "Claws Out" named Wyvern Wear brand set holster
Lud is one of the newer additions to named weapons and features a talent that gives 47% bonus weapon damage. Fox's Prayer, on the other hand, is a great pickup as it offers extra Damage to Targets out of Cover. Lastly, the Claws Out holster makes for a nice combination with the Bloody Knuckles for a fun melee build.
Note that all these items available from The Division 2 vendors may require players to tweak the attributes. Be it recalibration of maximum weapon damage or adding Damage to Targets out of Cover for the Lud, pay attention to your build stats.
For more news on The Division 2, follow Sportskeeda:
- St Elmo's Engine and Striker armor nerf
- SHD Exposed guide
- Textile vendor guide
- How to reroll an Exotic weapon
- Is The Division 2 on Game Pass?
- How to get the Craver Mask
- How to get the Lumen Mask
- How to get the Merry Mask
- How to get The Catalyst Exotic Mask