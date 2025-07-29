The Division 2 Week 10 Manhunt guide: Scout 10 objectives and solutions

New challenges for The Division 2 Week 10 Manhunt are here. This week's challenges are all open-world activities, making them rather easy to complete. The tenth week has Agents hunting for Black Tusks across the map, disrupting the flow of resources, and sabotaging propaganda broadcasts. As we slowly head towards the final manhunt of the season, we inch ever so close to the Tinkerer exotic mask that is expected to arrive after two weeks.
This article lists all the objectives Agents must fulfill to complete the Week 10 Scout objectives in The Division 2 Crossroads season.
The Division 2 Week 10 Manhunt objectives and how to complete them
Let us go over all the tasks that Agents must complete to fulfil the Scout objectives for Week 10 in The Division 2 Year 7 Season 1 Crossroads:
- Complete two Resource Convoy activities
- Complete two Propaganda Broadcast activities
- Complete two Black Tusk Bounties
1) Intercept any two Resource Convoys
For the first objective of The Division 2 Week 10 Manhunt, Agents must intercept and secure two separate Resource Convoys in any region of the map. Since this is an open-world activity, decreasing the difficulty will help Agents cheese through the first objective.
In case there aren't any Resource Convoys popping up on the map, reset Control Points by heading to the Global Settings on the map.
2) Sabotage any two Propaganda Broadcasts
For the second set of objectives in The Division 2 Week 10 Manhunt, Agents must sabotage and take over two different propaganda broadcasts. Since this is another open-world activity, players can lower the difficulty to complete it quickly. There is no region-lock for Objective 2 either, so players can head to any corner of the map.
Also read: The Division 2 vendors this week (July 29 to August 5, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more
3) Complete two Black Tusk bounties
This one can get tough depending on the bounties an Agent picks up. Head to the map and switch to the Bounties section to view regions and their bounty list. Choose any two Black Tusk bounties to complete all objectives of The Division 2 Week 10 Manhunt.
However, if Black Tusk bounties are not available, players can head to Public Executions that are under the Black Tusk to rescue hostages. If both hostages are safe when the activity is completed, they will award you a Black Tusk bounty. Accept this drop and head to the location to complete Objective 3 of Manhunt week 10.
For more news on The Division 2, follow Sportskeeda:
- St Elmo's Engine and Striker armor nerf
- SHD Exposed guide
- Textile vendor guide
- How to reroll an Exotic weapon
- Is The Division 2 on Game Pass?
- How to get the Craver Mask
- How to get the Lumen Mask
- How to get the Merry Mask
- How to get The Catalyst Exotic Mask