The Division 2 Week 10 Manhunt guide: Scout 10 objectives and solutions

New challenges for The Division 2 Week 10 Manhunt are here. This week's challenges are all open-world activities, making them rather easy to complete. The tenth week has Agents hunting for Black Tusks across the map, disrupting the flow of resources, and sabotaging propaganda broadcasts. As we slowly head towards the final manhunt of the season, we inch ever so close to the Tinkerer exotic mask that is expected to arrive after two weeks.

Ad

This article lists all the objectives Agents must fulfill to complete the Week 10 Scout objectives in The Division 2 Crossroads season.

The Division 2 Week 10 Manhunt objectives and how to complete them

Let us go over all the tasks that Agents must complete to fulfil the Scout objectives for Week 10 in The Division 2 Year 7 Season 1 Crossroads:

Complete two Resource Convoy activities

Complete two Propaganda Broadcast activities

Complete two Black Tusk Bounties

Ad

Trending

1) Intercept any two Resource Convoys

For the first objective of The Division 2 Week 10 Manhunt, Agents must intercept and secure two separate Resource Convoys in any region of the map. Since this is an open-world activity, decreasing the difficulty will help Agents cheese through the first objective.

Secure Resource Convoys (Image Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

In case there aren't any Resource Convoys popping up on the map, reset Control Points by heading to the Global Settings on the map.

Ad

2) Sabotage any two Propaganda Broadcasts

For the second set of objectives in The Division 2 Week 10 Manhunt, Agents must sabotage and take over two different propaganda broadcasts. Since this is another open-world activity, players can lower the difficulty to complete it quickly. There is no region-lock for Objective 2 either, so players can head to any corner of the map.

Also read: The Division 2 vendors this week (July 29 to August 5, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

Ad

3) Complete two Black Tusk bounties

This one can get tough depending on the bounties an Agent picks up. Head to the map and switch to the Bounties section to view regions and their bounty list. Choose any two Black Tusk bounties to complete all objectives of The Division 2 Week 10 Manhunt.

Hostages from Public Execution drop bounties (Image Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

However, if Black Tusk bounties are not available, players can head to Public Executions that are under the Black Tusk to rescue hostages. If both hostages are safe when the activity is completed, they will award you a Black Tusk bounty. Accept this drop and head to the location to complete Objective 3 of Manhunt week 10.

Ad

For more news on The Division 2, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More