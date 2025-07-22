The Division 2 Week 9 Manhunt guide: Scout 9 objectives and solutions

With another weekly reset, we head into a new The Division 2 Week 9 Manhunt guide. Unlike the previous week's HVT or High Value Target objectives, this week we find ourselves facing another set of open-world activities as challenges. This is the ninth week and stage of the three-month-long endeavor that is the Manhunt in The Division 2.
This article lists all the objectives that Agents need to fulfill in order to complete the Week 9 Scout objectives in The Division 2 Crossroads season.
The Division 2 Week 9 Manhunt objectives and how to complete them
Let us take a look at all the tasks that you must complete in order to fulfil the Scout objectives for Week 9 in The Division 2 Year 7 Season 1:
- Complete open-world activities in East Mall
- Retake Control Points in East Mall
- Complete Air and Space Museum on any difficulty
1) Complete open-world activities
For the first set of tasks, you need to head to the East Mall district, which is situated in the southeast direction of the DC headquarters. After heading there, complete any two open-world objectives. The difficulty of the world does not matter as the number of activities remains the same for Heroic, Challenging, or Hard.
There are Propaganda, Hostage, or other open-world activities that you can participate in to complete task #1.
Also read: The Division 2 vendors this week (July 22 to 29, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more
2) Take over all CPs
The second set of tasks for The Division 2 Week 9 Manhunt is a lengthy one. You are required to take over all four Control Points in East Mall at any world difficulty. This will take quite a bit of time, as regardless of the difficulty, the Control Points are spread far apart from each other.
The Control Points that you need to take over are Solar Farm, Sinkhole, Metro Ruins, and Crash Site. Note that if some of them are already friendly, then you can reset them from the Map screen, where the difficulty modifier can be found.
3) Take over Air and Space Musuem
The third and final task for The Division 2 Week 9 Manhunt is a very simple one, especially compared to the second set. You are required to take over the Air and Space Museum at any difficulty. In order to speed through this, you can lower the difficulty to Hard and make quick work of this invaded mission.
For more news on The Division 2, follow Sportskeeda:
