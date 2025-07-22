The Division 2 Week 9 Manhunt guide: Scout 9 objectives and solutions

With another weekly reset, we head into a new The Division 2 Week 9 Manhunt guide. Unlike the previous week's HVT or High Value Target objectives, this week we find ourselves facing another set of open-world activities as challenges. This is the ninth week and stage of the three-month-long endeavor that is the Manhunt in The Division 2.

Ad

This article lists all the objectives that Agents need to fulfill in order to complete the Week 9 Scout objectives in The Division 2 Crossroads season.

The Division 2 Week 9 Manhunt objectives and how to complete them

Let us take a look at all the tasks that you must complete in order to fulfil the Scout objectives for Week 9 in The Division 2 Year 7 Season 1:

Ad

Trending

Complete open-world activities in East Mall

Retake Control Points in East Mall

Complete Air and Space Museum on any difficulty

1) Complete open-world activities

For the first set of tasks, you need to head to the East Mall district, which is situated in the southeast direction of the DC headquarters. After heading there, complete any two open-world objectives. The difficulty of the world does not matter as the number of activities remains the same for Heroic, Challenging, or Hard.

Ad

Completing open world activities for The Division 2 Week 9 Manhunt (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

There are Propaganda, Hostage, or other open-world activities that you can participate in to complete task #1.

Ad

Also read: The Division 2 vendors this week (July 22 to 29, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

2) Take over all CPs

The second set of tasks for The Division 2 Week 9 Manhunt is a lengthy one. You are required to take over all four Control Points in East Mall at any world difficulty. This will take quite a bit of time, as regardless of the difficulty, the Control Points are spread far apart from each other.

Ad

Take over all the Control Points in East Mall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Control Points that you need to take over are Solar Farm, Sinkhole, Metro Ruins, and Crash Site. Note that if some of them are already friendly, then you can reset them from the Map screen, where the difficulty modifier can be found.

Ad

3) Take over Air and Space Musuem

The third and final task for The Division 2 Week 9 Manhunt is a very simple one, especially compared to the second set. You are required to take over the Air and Space Museum at any difficulty. In order to speed through this, you can lower the difficulty to Hard and make quick work of this invaded mission.

For more news on The Division 2, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More