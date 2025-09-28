The Ever-Present god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

The Ever-Present is the new Heavy Grenade Launcher from Destiny 2's Epic Desert Perpetual Raid. This weapon type has fallen from the damage charts in the ultra-endgame due to the presence of much more powerful options. However, pairing some specific perks alongside a powerful archetype can form the most powerful damaging gear piece in the game, and Ever-Present is capable of being just that.

Ad

This article lists the best perks on The Ever-Present Grenade Launcher for PvE. Note that you will find increased details regarding perks for PvE in more detail, as perk combinations for Heavy Grenade Launchers do not matter much in PvP.

The Ever-Present PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks that will help you deal a lot of damage to bosses in endgame content:

Ad

Trending

Volatile Launch for increased Blast Radius and reduced Handling.

for increased Blast Radius and reduced Handling. Spike Grenades for increased damage with direct hits and increased Stability.

for increased damage with direct hits and increased Stability. Envious Arsenal for reloading all weapons in the inventory after shooting an enemy with two other weapons.

for reloading all weapons in the inventory after shooting an enemy with two other weapons. Bait and Switch for increased damage after shooting an enemy with two other weapons.

Auto-Loading Holster is a great replacement for Envious Arsenal, as players don't have to face a reloading downtime in the middle of a DPS phase. For damage, you can replace Bait and Switch with Explosive Light or Cascade Point, as one will get you flat damage, while the other will get you significantly more fire rate.

Ad

The Ever-Present PvP god roll in Destiny 2

While you do not need a specific god roll on this weapon for PvP, the following combination will make things easier:

Volatile Launch for increased Blast Radius and reduced Handling.

for increased Blast Radius and reduced Handling. High Velocity Rounds for increased projectile speed.

for increased projectile speed. Impulse Amplifier for increased projectile speed.

for increased projectile speed. Chain Reaction for an AOE elemental explosion with kills.

Threadling is an alternative perk in the third column that can annoy other players.

Ad

How to get Ever-Present in Destiny 2?

The Ever-Present Grenade Launcher can be farmed from the Epic Desert Perpetual Raid.

Iatros Wyvern boss encounter in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Since the exact source of the encounter remains unknown for now, we will update this article once we have more concrete information.

Ad

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More