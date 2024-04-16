The Mountaintop has been Destiny 2's poster child since its release in Year 2. However, Bungie decided to vault this weapon alongside other fan-favorite gear pieces, leaving behind only shells of what used to be every Guardians' backbone in a lot of activities. More than four years later, the community finally has their favorite Grenade Launcher back, along with a few tweaks to the archetype and perk pools.

This article focuses on the Mountaintop god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP. Note that the "Micro-missile" perk has been converted to an archetype for this weapon, with other perks filling the third and fourth columns.

The Mountaintop god roll for Destiny 2 PvE

The Mountaintop god roll for boss DPS (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Here are all the perks necessary to have on The Mountaintop for boss DPS in PvE:

Volatile Launch for increased Blast Radius on the weapon

Spike Grenades for 12% to 25% damage increase, alongside Stability

Auto-loading Holster for reloading the weapon upon stowing it

Vorpal Weapon for 15% increased damage against bosses

Here is another list of the perks on The Mountaintop for add-clearing in PvE:

Volatile Launch for increased Blast Radius on the weapon

Spike Grenades for 12% to 25% damage increase, alongside Stability

Lead From Gold for special ammo pick-up after collecting Heavy ammo bricks

Rampage for increased damage with each kill

Aside from the combination mentioned above, other perks such as Recombination, Adrenaline Junkie, and Demolitionist work as well when it comes to add-clearing in PvE.

The Mountaintop god roll for Destiny 2 PvP

The Mountaintop PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

These are all the perks necessary to have on The Mountaintop for PvP:

Volatile Launch for increased Blast Radius on the weapon

High-velocity Rounds for increased velocity on projectiles

Impulse Amplifier for increased velocity on projectiles

Vorpal Weapon for increased damage against Guardians with roaming supers

Recombination can be a great perk to one-shot players after defeating enemies with elemental kills. Harmony, on the other hand, provides the same benefits but with every weapon kill.

How to get The Mountaintop in Destiny 2 Into the Light?

The Mountaintop is exclusive to the Brave arsenal and the "Onslaught" loot pool. You can accomplish the quest related to the weapon for a curated version and follow the steps until it asks you to attune to Shaxx's hologram in the Hall of Champions. Complete the quest to get the curated version and add The Mountaintop to the loot pool of Onslaught.

Completing waves in the Onslaught and defeating a boss at the end of every 10 waves will now have a chance to drop The Mountaintop, alongside other Brave weapons.

