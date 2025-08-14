Theodolite god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP 

The Theodolite is Bungie's first attempt at making an Energy version of one of the most popular Destiny 2 weapons, The Mountaintop. Ever since the latter's return, the Micro Missile Framed gear piece has been used more for traversing through jumping puzzles rather than damaging enemies.
The Theodolite comes with the same frame but is capable of dealing significant damage, while also helping players traverse between point A and B much faster.
This article lists the best perks on the new Grenade Launcher, Theodolite, for PvE and PvP.
Theodolite PvE god roll in Destiny 2
The following perks are recommended for the Theodolite in Destiny 2 PvE:
- Volatile Launch for increased Blast Radius at the cost of Handling and projectile speed
- Spike Grenades for increased damage upon direct hits, with a bit of Stability
- Reconstruction for auto-reload with time, up to 2x capacity
- Voltshot for jolting targets after reloading on kill
There's a new perk on this weapon, called Reaper's Tithe, which grants a damage buff when multiple enemies are killed at the same time. Eddy Current can be a great replacement in the third column for reload speed, while Rolling Storm can be used for extra damage with maximum Bolt Charge stacks.
Theodolite PvP god roll in Destiny 2
Here is a list of perks that are considered good for the Theodolite in PvP:
- Linear Compensator for increased Stability and Velocity.
- High Velocity Rounds for increased projectile speed.
- Reverberation for increased blast radius with kills.
- Voltshot for jolting targets after reloading on kill.
There are no other notable alternatives for PvP, except for Frenzy in the fourth column.
How to get Theodolite Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2
The Theodolite Grenade Launcher drops from the Pinnacle Ops activities within the Portal. There is a chance for the weapon to drop from any one of the reward chests available in the featured playlist.
However, players can get a guaranteed drop when the Theodolite is listed as a featured drop from one of the Pinnacle Ops activities. The featured weapon resets daily. Keep an eye on the activities and run it to get the weapon after defeating the final boss.
