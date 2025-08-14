Top 5 Titan PvE builds in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

Titans are dominating the new sandbox in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate. The amount of utility and damage available to the class is perfect for endgame, be it in parties or solo lobbies. Every Titan element now has a potent build tied to it, and can be built with minimum-tier armor pieces.

Any player who does not interact with the Titan class should invest their time into building some of the following builds, as they will help massively in getting the high-tier gear pieces from the endgame.

This article lists the five best builds available for Titans in PvE of The Edge of Fate expansion.

Skullfort and four other highly recommended Titan builds for Destiny 2 PvE (The Edge of Fate)

Here is a summarized list of all the builds we are recommending in this article for Titans in PvE:

An Insurmountable Skullfort Prismatic one-punch build.

Crest of Alpha Lupi healing and Bolt Charge Arc build.

Increased Thundercrash damage build for melting Raid bosses with Cuirass of the Falling Star.

Throwing Hammer Solar build with Wormgod Caress.

Void overshield Titan build with Heart of Inmost Light.

1) One-punch build

Titan one-punch build in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

This build takes one of the oldest Exotic armor pieces, an Insurmountable Skullfort Helmet, alongside the various other perks of the Prismatic subclass. The Aspects and the Fragments make this build even more powerful, as they grant buffs such as Radiant, Woven Mail, and constant healing from melee kills.

Aspects include Knockout for healing, and Diamond Lance for crowd control upon defeating enemies with abilities, which, in this case, is melee.

Fragments include Facet of Ruin, Dawn, Courage, Protection, and Purpose.

Dawn will give you Radiant, and Purpose will provide a buff according to the equipped super. We recommend Bladefury Super, as doing so will grant you Woven Mail with orb pickups.

One-punch build subclass setup in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Get Thunderclap for melee ability, and then pair it with the Heavy Handed mod for orbs with melee kills. Use Thunderclap on every enemy, recharge the full melee ability with the Exotic Helmet, and chain the loop. In cases where you do not have the ability, simply hit enemies with uncharged melee, and you will gain melee energy and healing with kills.

Required stat is 180 on Melee, with a few on Weapon and Grenade.

2) Bolt Charge ultra endgame Arc build

Bolt Charge Arc build setup in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

This build utilizes the Crest of Alpha Lupi Exotic chest piece, alongside the Storm's Keep Aspect. Pair those with Knockout Aspect, and Fragments such as Spark of Ion, Shock, Recharge, and Discharge. Get a powerful Exotic primary, preferably an Outbreak Perfected or Polaris Lance, cast your class ability, and keep shooting enemies from a distance.

Having 180 Class stat will allow you to get your Barricade back quickly, and sustained damage will provide a healing burst. Lastly, the Storm's Keep Aspect will grant you Bolt Charge with the Barricade.

3) Thundercrash build for Raids

Raids have become more challenging with the implementation of Feats, where bosses and elites have more health than before. Hence, having a Super build that deals increased damage to enemies and recharges faster is a great addition to any team. The Cuirass of the Falling Star is recommended with the Thundercrash Arc super.

We recommend going with the Prismatic sunclass, as the Transcendance state will grant more weapon damage during DPS phases. Get 180 Super stat, with 100 on the Weapon.

4) Throwing Solar Hammer build

A classic for the Titan class, the Solar Throwing Hammer is back to its former glory. The first few weeks of The Edge of Fate had a bug with the Hammer interaction, which has now been fixed with the August 12 reset. Hence, the Thor build is back on the menu.

Throwing Hammer subclass setup in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Get Solar subclass with Throwing Hammer, and pair it with the Wormgod Caress Exotic. Roaring Flames and Sol Invictus as Aspects, alongside Ember of Torches, Searing, Solace, and Empyrean Fragments, are recommended. Mods include the Heavy Handed for orbs, and start throwing Hammers at every enemy you see.

Wormgod Caress increases the damage of your Hammer with kills, which stacks with the Roaring Flames Aspect.

5) Void overshield build

Void overshield subclass setup in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

This build utilizes the Void overshield buff at all times with the Bastion Aspect from the Void subclass, alongside the Heart of Inmost Light Chest piece for spamming abilities at all times. Get Offensive Bulwark as your second Aspect to gain increased Grenade recharge with overshield. Stats should include 160 Class for spamming your Barricade, which in turn, will grant you overshield with Bastion.

With the overshield, you can have Grenades at all times, so you are now in a constant loop of spamming Barricades and Grenades. The Chest piece is also adding to the recharge of your abilities. Lastly, a Reaper mod for orbs is recommended.

Fragments include Echo of Provision, Remnants, Persistance, and Undermining.

