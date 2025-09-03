Trachinus god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

The Trachinus Shotgun from the new Destiny 2 event, Heavy Metal, comes with a new archetype called Rapid Fire Slug. There aren't any other weapons sharing this archetype, meaning that players have little to no data regarding this gear piece. However, firing slugs at a rapid pace is sure to fetch larger numbers in any activity. The community has been looking for new weapons to test against the endgame bosses, and Trachinus should be right up their alley.

This article lists the best perks on the Trachinus Stasis Shotgun for PvE and PvP.

Trachinus PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Trachinus Shotgun for PvE:

Hammer-Forged Rifling for increased Range on the weapon.

for increased Range on the weapon. Assault Mag for increased fire rate.

for increased fire rate. Lead from Gold to obtain Special ammo after picking up Heavy ammo bricks.

to obtain Special ammo after picking up Heavy ammo bricks. Chill Clip for slowing nearby targets with detonation after landing a hit with the top half of the magazine.

We tested Trachinus against elites and mini-bosses in the endgame, and it is better off shutting them down instead of the bosses. Hence, keep a weapon for boss DPS, and use the Trachinus only to defeat the annoying enemies quickly.

The combination of Rimestealer and Headstone can also work, as landing precision hits should be easy with the weapon's slug shots.

Note that the Assault Mag in the second column is mandatory in PvE, as having a higher fire rate will make the world of difference in terms of damage.

Trachinus PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Trachinus Shotgun for PvP:

Hammer-Forged Rifling for increased Range on the weapon.

for increased Range on the weapon. Accurized Rounds for more Range on the weapon.

for more Range on the weapon. Killing Wind for increased Range and mobility with kills.

for increased Range and mobility with kills. Headstone to create a Stasis wall with precision kills.

Trachinus has been recorded to have a pretty high aim-assist, so you will land your headshots almost nine times out of 10. The only lacking component is the Range, which can be pumped up to 60 using the perks above.

How to get Trachinus in Destiny 2?

The Trachinus can be obtained from the Heavy Metal weekly event. The Holofoil curated version is available from the Event Tracker, specifically at level 10.

Trachinus Shotgun in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

However, you can collect 100 Event Tokens from the challenges in Event Hub and purchase a copy of the weapon from the Event Shop.

