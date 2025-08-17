Ulterior Observation god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Ulterior Observation is a new Machine Gun added to the open world loot pool of Destiny 2. The Aggressive Framed weapon comes with the Stasis element, making it very synergistic with all subclasses, and more so with the Darkness ice abilities. Multiple perks can be linked directly with the subclass, or generic perks that can go well with any build.
This article lists the best perks for Ulterior Observation in PvE and PvP.
Ulterior Observation PvE god roll in Destiny 2
The following perks are recommended on the new Stasis Machine Gun for PvE:
- Arrowhead Brake for increased handling and reduced recoil.
- Flared Magwell for increased reload speed and stability.
- Headstone for spawning a Stasis crystal after defeating enemies with precision shots.
- Rimestealer for getting Frost Armor after destroying a Stasis crystal or defeating a frozen target.
However, if you are going for a Bleakwatcher Stasis build, then Demolitionist in the third column is a great alternative, alongside Killing Tally for more damage. There is also the option to go for Subsistence for ammo economy.
Ulterior Observation PvP god roll in Destiny 2
The following perks are recommended on the new Stasis Machine Gun for PvP:
- Smallbore for increased range and stability.
- Ricochet Rounds for increased range and stability.
- Headstone for spawning a Stasis crystal after defeating enemies with precision shots.
- Killing Tally for increased damage with kills.
You can also get Dragonfly for an AOE explosion with precision kills.
How to get Ulterior Observation in Destiny 2
To get Ulterior Observation, attune the weapon from the Altar of Relativity in Kepler's Caldera, and then run activities in the Kepler open world.
Rerunning the campaign mission of The Edge of Fate also works, alongside The Sieve activity.
Check out our other Destiny 2 guides:
- The Edge of Fate power cap guide.
- Can you complete The Edge of Fate campaign solo?
- Imminence god roll guide
- Easiest way to get the Queenbreaker Catalyst
- Do you need to play past expansions for The Edge of Fate?
- How big is The Edge of Fate update?
- How many campaign missions are in The Edge of Fate?
- Last Thursday god roll guide
- Giver's Blessing god roll guide
- Epoptes boss encounter guide in The Desert Perpetual