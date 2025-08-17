  • home icon
  Ulterior Observation god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Ulterior Observation god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Aug 17, 2025 22:33 GMT
Ulterior Observation (Image via Bungie)
Ulterior Observation (Image via Bungie)

Ulterior Observation is a new Machine Gun added to the open world loot pool of Destiny 2. The Aggressive Framed weapon comes with the Stasis element, making it very synergistic with all subclasses, and more so with the Darkness ice abilities. Multiple perks can be linked directly with the subclass, or generic perks that can go well with any build.

This article lists the best perks for Ulterior Observation in PvE and PvP.

Ulterior Observation PvE god roll in Destiny 2

The following perks are recommended on the new Stasis Machine Gun for PvE:

  • Arrowhead Brake for increased handling and reduced recoil.
  • Flared Magwell for increased reload speed and stability.
  • Headstone for spawning a Stasis crystal after defeating enemies with precision shots.
  • Rimestealer for getting Frost Armor after destroying a Stasis crystal or defeating a frozen target.
However, if you are going for a Bleakwatcher Stasis build, then Demolitionist in the third column is a great alternative, alongside Killing Tally for more damage. There is also the option to go for Subsistence for ammo economy.

Ulterior Observation PvP god roll in Destiny 2

The following perks are recommended on the new Stasis Machine Gun for PvP:

  • Smallbore for increased range and stability.
  • Ricochet Rounds for increased range and stability.
  • Headstone for spawning a Stasis crystal after defeating enemies with precision shots.
  • Killing Tally for increased damage with kills.
You can also get Dragonfly for an AOE explosion with precision kills.

How to get Ulterior Observation in Destiny 2

To get Ulterior Observation, attune the weapon from the Altar of Relativity in Kepler's Caldera, and then run activities in the Kepler open world.

Ulterior Observation in Kepler (Image via Bungie)
Ulterior Observation in Kepler (Image via Bungie)

Rerunning the campaign mission of The Edge of Fate also works, alongside The Sieve activity.

Check out our other Destiny 2 guides:

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels.

