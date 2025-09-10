Unfall god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Unfall is a new Rocket Assisted Sidearm in Destiny 2: Ash & Iron that comes with the Together Forever archetype. This means that the weapon doesn't fall under the usual family of other Rocket Assisted Frames, but is more in line with gear pieces like Drang.

The Together Forever archetype boosts the damage of an Exotic Hand Cannon called Sturm. Unfall is a new addition to that arsenal, a powerful special weapon that not only deals more damage but also amplifies Sturm's damage output.

This article lists the best perks on the Unfall Sidearm for PvE and PvP.

Unfall PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of all perks you should get on the Unfall Sidearm for PvE:

Volatile Launch for increased Blast Radius.

for increased Blast Radius. High Explosive Ordnance for increased projectile speed and Blast Radius.

for increased projectile speed and Blast Radius. Lead from Gold to obtain special ammo after collecting heavy ammo bricks.

to obtain special ammo after collecting heavy ammo bricks. Jolting Feedback to inflict Jolt on a target after dealing sustained damage to it.

Beacon Rounds is a great QoL if you're in a rough spot. One for All is another decent alternative in the fourth column for damage, alongside Master of Arms for more damage options.

Unfall PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Keeping in mind that you will be using the Unfall with the Sturm Exotic, here are the perks recommended on the Sidearm:

Linear Compensator for increased projectile speed, Stability, and Blast Radius.

for increased projectile speed, Stability, and Blast Radius. High Velocity Rounds for increased projectile speed.

Rounds for increased projectile speed. Impulse Amplifier for more projectile speed.

for more projectile speed. Binary Orbit for increased damage via Kinetic weapons after kills with this weapon.

You can also take Beacon Rounds in the third slot as an alternative.

How to get Unfall in Destiny 2?

Unfall drops from Solo and Fireteam Ops, via any activity. The Reclaim activity from Ash & Iron also drops the weapon from different encounters.

Unfall as reward in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

However, players can get a guaranteed Unfall from these activities if it is a featured reward on any given day.

