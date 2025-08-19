Unwavering Duty god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

One of the most powerful Machine Guns in the game, the Unwavering Duty, from Destiny 2 Trials, just had a rework in the perk pools. The Adaptive Framed weapon now has all the synergy perks that a Solar weapon can have, alongside other combinations to shut down the most powerful foes in challenging difficulties.

If players are looking for a strong mob-clearing gear that pairs well with a Scorch build, then the Unwavering Duty should be one of their topmost picks.

This article lists the best perks on the Machine Gun for PvE and PvP.

Unwavering Duty PvE god roll in Destiny 2

The following perks are recommended on the Unwavering Duty for clearing high groups of mobs in PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil.

for increased Handling and reduced recoil. Flared Magwell for increased reload speed and Stability.

for increased reload speed and Stability. Incandescent for a solar explosion with kills, and spreading a Scorch stack to adjacent targets.

for a solar explosion with kills, and spreading a Scorch stack to adjacent targets. Killing Tally for increased damage with kills.

For added damage, the combination of Rampage and Killing Tally will go well with add clears, alongside Subsistence or Auto-loading Holster for auto reload.

Furthermore, the weapon excels in shutting down elites and mini-bosses that might become an annoyance in high-tier activities. Get Fourth Time's the Charm and Burning Ambition for such cases, keeping Target Lock in mind as well.

Unwavering Duty PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks on the Unwavering Duty for PvP:

Smallbore for increased Range and Stability.

for increased Range and Stability. Ricochet Rounds for increased Range and Stability.

for increased Range and Stability. Rampage for increased damage with kills.

for increased damage with kills. Killing Tally for more damage with kills.

Onslaught and Target Lock are great alternatives in the fourth column.

How to get the Unwavering Duty in Destiny 2

The Unwavering Duty Machine Gun is a part of the Trials of Osiris loot pool, and can be earned by finishing Trials matches over the weekend.

Unwavering Duty Machine Gun in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

To get the Adept version, keep an eye on the featured weapon and reach the Lighthouse.

