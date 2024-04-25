Where is Archie in Destiny 2? 

Archie, everyone's new mechanical friend, was introduced in Destiny 2 Season of Seraph. His in-game model was locked behind several collectibles within the "Operation Seraph Shield" Exotic mission, and the seasonal seal. With most of the content being vaulted, Archie was relocated from the HELM to the Tower, until the start of 'Into the Light.'

Archie seems lost currently, and it falls into the hands of every Guardian to find him. Upon visiting his usual spot in the Tower, opposite Ada-1, players won't see Archie in his usual spot. This marks the start of the "Where in the Tower is Archie" quest, required for the "Blue Steel" Shader and Trophies of Bravery.

Where is Archie in Tower for the Blur Steel Shader in Destiny 2?

Before going into the details of each step, here is a summary of everything you must do to find Archie:

Investigate paws near Archie's usual location at the Tower

Speak with Ada-1

Investigate the Ramen shop

Investigate the Cayde-6 memorial

Investigate the rooster at the Hangar

Make your way to the closed shop through the air duct at the Hangar to find Archie

Speak to Ada-1 again to finish the quest

Below are detailed explanations of each step for a clearer idea.

1) Starting the mission:

Archie's prints near Ada-1's armory (Image via Bungie)

Teleport to the Annex waypoint at the Tower to start, and make your way towards the entrance of Ada-1's Armory. You will notice a series of green paw prints opposite the entrance. Investigate these prints and head to Ada-1 to receive the "Where in the Tower is Archie" quest.

2) Investigate "Ramen"

Paw prints at the Ramen shop (Image via Bungie)

For the first quest step, head to the Ramen shop located in the "Bazaar" of Tower, opposite where Ikora stands. Walk into the shop and investigate the green paws to unlock the next step in the mission.

3) Investigate the memorial of a "Gunslinger"

Prints near the memorial of a gunslinger (Image via Bungie)

For the next step, head to the Courtyard of Tower, specifically to the memorial of Cayde-6. Upon approaching, you will see the paws near the memorial. Investigate to proceed further in the quest.

4) Salute a "feathered friend"

A feathered friend at the Hangar (Image via Bungie)

In the next step, the quest claims Archie "took off" past the security checkpoint to salute a feathered friend. To find this friend, go to the Hangar and look to the right immediately after entering the Hangar area. The image below should provide a clearer idea.

Feathered friend location at the Hangar (Image via Bungie)

Interact with the paws to trigger the second-last quest step.

5) Archie's last stop

Finding Archie in the last part of the quest can be tricky. To start, look for the stairs opposite the rooster you just met, and use them to climb on the catwalk. Next, follow the catwalk until you come across a wall, steel pipes, and a bunch of copper wires, as shown in the image below.

Pipes and wires at the Hangar (Image via Bungie)

Here, carefully jump on the steel pipes from the catwalk, and the wires. Your objective is to make it to the platform located across the railings.

Jumping on the wires at Hangar (Image via Bungie)

Once on the platform, keep going straight and pass through the small white tunnel. When you're in a room with a large pink-lighted billboard, look for an opening on your left, as shown in the image below.

Opening in the room (Image via Bungie)

Follow the one-way path and eventually, you will arrive at Archie's location. Interact with him to get the triumph and the shader.

Speak with Ada-1 one last time to complete the quest and obtain the rewards.

