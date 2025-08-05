Yeartide Apex god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

The Yeartide Apex is one of the two new weapons released alongside the Destiny 2 Solstice annual event. This Solar Submachine Gun comes with the Lightweight Framed archetype, firing at 900 rounds per minute. Players who have been using the age-old Calus Mini Tool for all these years now finally have some new gear piece to look forward to, specifically a high-fire-rate Solar weapon.

This article lists the best perks on the Yeartide Apex SMG for PvE and PvP.

Yeartide Apex PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Solstice 2025 (Image via Bungie)

The following is considered a god roll of Yeartide Apex for clearing mobs in PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil.

for increased Handling and reduced recoil. Flared Magwell for increased Stability and Reload Speed.

for increased Stability and Reload Speed. Heal Clip for getting healed after reloading on kills.

for getting healed after reloading on kills. Chaos Reshaped for getting a damage bonus after being in combat. The perk also gains more damage and heals the user depending on the time in combat.

For a more sustained damage approach, the combination of Attrition Orbs and Burning Ambition is recommended.

If you get Incandescent in place of Chaos Reshaped, that will work well for clearing rooms as well. Lastly, one cannot go wrong with extra Grenade energy every time a kill happens, provided by the Demolitionist perk.

Yeartide Apex PvP god roll in Destiny 2

The following is considered a god roll of Yeartide Apex for clearing mobs in PvP:

Smallbore for increased Range and Stability on the weapon.

for increased Range and Stability on the weapon. Ricochet Rounds for increased Range and Stability on the weapon.

for increased Range and Stability on the weapon. Lone Wolf for increased Accuracy and increased effect when no allies are nearby.

for increased Accuracy and increased effect when no allies are nearby. Target Lock for increased damage, the longer a user fires this weapon on a target.

You can get Harmony if you are planning on running a 2x SMG setup in PvP, alongside Heal Clip for getting a Cure buff after defeating a player.

How to get Yeartide Apex in Destiny 2

Yeartide Apex SMG is exclusive to the Solstice event in Destiny 2. Players can obtain it from the event hub's reward track, reward shop, Eva Levante's inventory, and the Scorch PvP playlist.

We will update this section of the article with more detail once Solstice goes live with the August 5 weekly reset.

