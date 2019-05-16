Alonso escapes unscathed from IndyCar crash

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 20 // 16 May 2019, 14:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso walked away unscathed following a big crash during practice ahead of the Indianapolis 500.

The two-time Formula One world champion slammed into a wall and skidded across the track into a barrier at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Wednesday.

Spaniard Alonso apologised, but says McLaren will come back stronger as they prepare for the prestigious race later this month.

"I lost completely the front aero," Alonso said. "The wall came too close and too quickly. Unfortunately, it happened.

"We will lose a little bit of running time again. I'm sorry for the team, but we will learn and hopefully we will come back stronger tomorrow."

This was a scary moment for @alo_oficial during #Indy500 practice pic.twitter.com/B7tkrUBvv9

— NTT IndyCar Series (@IndyCar) May 15, 2019

<script></script>

McLaren sporting director Gil de Ferran said: "We've been dealt a hand. These are the circumstances we have to deal with, and we have to deal with them in a calm and determined manner.

Advertisement

"That's the whole thing. It happened. We have a great group of guys who are working super hard. We'll see what happens. We've got to put one foot in front of the other."

Latest F1 News, Calendar, Standings, Results, Records and more at Sportskeeda