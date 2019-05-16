×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Alonso escapes unscathed from IndyCar crash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    16 May 2019, 14:54 IST

Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso
Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso walked away unscathed following a big crash during practice ahead of the Indianapolis 500.

The two-time Formula One world champion slammed into a wall and skidded across the track into a barrier at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Wednesday.

Spaniard Alonso apologised, but says McLaren will come back stronger as they prepare for the prestigious race later this month.

"I lost completely the front aero," Alonso said. "The wall came too close and too quickly. Unfortunately, it happened.

"We will lose a little bit of running time again. I'm sorry for the team, but we will learn and hopefully we will come back stronger tomorrow."

This was a scary moment for @alo_oficial during #Indy500 practice  pic.twitter.com/B7tkrUBvv9
— NTT IndyCar Series (@IndyCar) May 15, 2019

<script></script>

McLaren sporting director Gil de Ferran said: "We've been dealt a hand. These are the circumstances we have to deal with, and we have to deal with them in a calm and determined manner.

Advertisement

"That's the whole thing. It happened. We have a great group of guys who are working super hard. We'll see what happens. We've got to put one foot in front of the other."

Latest F1 News, Calendar, Standings, Results, Records and more at Sportskeeda

Tags:
INDY 500 Fernando Alonso F1 News
Advertisement
Watch: Worst Indy 500 Crashes of all time
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Ferrari not expecting grid penalties over early engine changes
RELATED STORY
5 Best Female Race Car Drivers Ever!
RELATED STORY
Alonso: I haven't closed the door on F1
RELATED STORY
F1 News: Fernando Alonso wins big at Spa, boosts chances of F1 return
RELATED STORY
Daytona 500 2019: Wild crash ends on pit road, dooms Jimmie Johnson's chances
RELATED STORY
Kyle Larson on wild Talladega crash: 'I didn’t know if it would ever stop'
RELATED STORY
Hamlin wins crash-filled Daytona 500
RELATED STORY
Ferrari set the pace as Gasly suffers 'pretty big crash' in F1 testing
RELATED STORY
Lorenzo suffers big crash in Qatar practice
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us