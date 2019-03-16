×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Hamilton equals Senna & Schumacher record with Melbourne pole

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    16 Mar 2019, 12:59 IST
LewisHamilton-cropped
F1 champion Lewis Hamilton in Melbourne

Reigning Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton claimed a record eighth Australian Grand Prix pole after snatching front position from Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton has dominated in Melbourne, where the superstar driver has taken every single pole on offer around Albert Park since 2014.

And that run continued on Saturday after Hamilton posted a track-record time of one minute, 20.486 seconds in a thrilling final qualifying session to equal Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher's single-track records.

Bottas looked to have sealed pole position, until Hamilton – who completed a sweep of practice – produced a blistering last run for his sixth successive pole ahead of the season-opening race.

"I'm shaking, it was so close out there," said Hamilton, who also claimed his 84th career pole. "Coming from testing, from winter we had no idea where we would be. The guys back at factory have been working so hard."

Much was expected of Ferrari heading into the weekend but Sebastian Vettel – a three-time champion in Melbourne – could only qualify third fastest, with Mercedes locking out the front of the grid.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was fourth, while Lando Norris starred in his first F1 qualifying session to take eighth for McLaren.

It was a disappointing homecoming for Daniel Ricciardo after the Renault recruit bowed out after Q2 in 12th position, along with team-mate Nico Hulkenberg.

Omnisport
NEWS
Hamilton reached 'surreal' level of Schumacher, Senna in 2018 - Brawn
RELATED STORY
Hamilton feels 'positive buzz' as he sets Melbourne pace
RELATED STORY
Ferrari would have won with Hamilton driving, claims ex Scuderia boss
RELATED STORY
Ricciardo delighted by Kubica's F1 return
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Vinales storms to Qatar pole as Lorenzo crashes again
RELATED STORY
Mick Schumacher joins Ferrari Driver Academy
RELATED STORY
Mercedes in a league of their own - Vettel
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at California: Austin Dillon wins pole with time of 0.00
RELATED STORY
I'm sure Michael would be extremely proud - Vettel hails Mick Schumacher
RELATED STORY
Schumacher in 'very best of hands' ahead of 50th birthday
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us