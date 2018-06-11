Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Hamilton feels Ferrari will 'falter' in F1 title battle

Lewis Hamilton is staying calm despite losing the championship lead after the Canadian Grand Prix.

News 11 Jun 2018
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton believes Ferrari will "falter" in the Formula One championship battle.

Sebastian Vettel moved top of the drivers' standings after winning the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday for his third victory of the season.

Hamilton – who trails by a point in second – feels Ferrari will make mistakes as the F1 season goes on.

"There is no reason to lose control, we just keep doing what we're doing, keep our heads down, keep motivated and keep pushing because they will falter," the Brit told Sky Sports.

"We have to keep applying the pressure. We didn't this weekend, but I'm really going to make sure I come back stronger in the next race.

"Ferrari ultimately have had a slightly better package. All round they've been doing a slightly better job so we've got to do more."

We will come back stronger for the next race. It’s how you get back up that matters the most. We win and lose together, thank you so much for the support and positivity #TeamLH. Looking forward to France and until then we will keep our heads down and keep pushing @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/6PDJpPDHaP
— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) June 10, 2018

Hamilton endured engine troubles in Montreal, eventually finishing fifth to lose the championship lead.

But the four-time world champion said it could have been worse.

"I'm just so happy that I finished as from the start I was down on power and my engine was saying that it was over temperature and I couldn't get them down," Hamilton said.

"I thought it was going to fail. Every single lap I was kind of on the edge just waiting for the power to drop away and disappear.

"It kept dropping and coming back and dropping again. It kept going. It's the seventh race of the engine so it saw its life and I could have lost a lot more points today."

