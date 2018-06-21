Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
I don't need anyone to hold my hand - Verstappen

Max Verstappen decided to go it alone in Montreal, but he did not feel that he paid more attention to what the team were doing.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 21 Jun 2018, 22:20 IST
2
Verstappencropped
Red Bull's Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen said a smaller entourage was not the reason for his impressive weekend at the Canadian Grand Prix but stated he does not need anyone to hold his hand.

The Red Bull driver's father, Jos, and his manager Raymond Vermeulen were among the absentees in Montreal last week after the Dutchman decided to be "on his own".

Verstappen was quickest in every practice session before qualifying in third and finishing the race in the same spot last time out. 

The 20-year-old's management team will be at the French Grand Prix this weekend and he played down the significance of them not being present for the previous round after team principal Christian Horner noted he was "very immersed" in everything the team was doing in Canada.

"I was [focused] before as well," Verstappen said.

"There were less people around, I could speak to less people. Of course, maybe I have a few minutes extra to talk to my engineers instead of others, but it doesn't make a difference to me. 

"They were here also when I was winning races, so I don't think there is something behind it.

"It was just a weekend alone. I mean I am 20 years old, they don't need to hold my hand."

