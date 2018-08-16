Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
F1: Football star Iniesta hails 'worldwide sports legend' Alonso

Omnisport
NEWS
News
69   //    16 Aug 2018, 22:59 IST

Fernando Alonso - cropped
Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso

Former Barcelona star Andres Iniesta has paid tribute to fellow Spaniard Fernando Alonso following the latter's decision to leave Formula One at the end of the year.

Two-time world champion Alonso confirmed his impending exit from F1 on Tuesday, with his 18th season in the series set to be his last.

Spain midfielder Iniesta, who made a significant move of his own earlier this year when leaving Barcelona for Japanese side Vissel Kobe, paid tribute to Alonso via Twitter on Thursday.

"You are a Spanish and worldwide sports legend," Iniesta wrote.

"Thank you so much for every times [sic] that you made us enjoy. An example of work, sacrifice, proffesionalism [sic] and dedication."

Thank you so much for every times that you made us enjoy. You are a spanish and worldwide sports legend. An example of work, sacrifice, proffesionalism and dedication. Best for the future, @alo_oficial! pic.twitter.com/oKvzGToi5g
— Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) August 16, 2018

<script></script>

Alonso will continue to compete in the World Endurance Championship after the 2018 F1 season ends, but has yet to reveal which other opportunities he may choose to take up.

Fernando Alonso will be ideally looking to move to the Indycar series in the United States of America which could put him in a position to claim his triple crown in Motorsport.

Fernando Alonso Díaz is a Spanish Formula One racing driver and a two-time World Champion who is currently racing for the Mclaren F1 team. Former Minardi F1 driver Adrián Campos gave Alonso his first test in a race car in October 1998.

The two-time world champion who halted the streak of the great Schumacher seemed certain to be the next dominant star for the sport with two consecutive crowns back in 2005-06 and with Schumacher retiring. To the irony, no titles have followed him in the following years except for the runner-up silverwares.


 

Barcelona Football Mclaren-Renault F1 Fernando Alonso Andres Iniesta F1 Drivers 2018
Omnisport
NEWS
