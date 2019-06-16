×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Le Mans glory for Toyota as Alonso joins Buemi and Nakajima in scoring repeat triumph

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    16 Jun 2019, 20:52 IST
Kazuki Nakajima - cropped
Kazuki Nakajima crosses the line as Toyota clinch victory

Fernando Alonso helped Toyota triumph for a second straight year at the Le Mans 24 Hours as the Formula One great chalked up another major success.

This was arguably not the priority for Alonso in 2019, but with the 37-year-old Spaniard's Indy 500 hopes left in tatters last month when his McLaren car failed to qualify, his pursuit of a rare motorsport Triple Crown had to go on the backburner.

At Le Mans he teamed up with Japanese driver Kazuki Nakajima and Swiss Sebastien Buemi, reuniting the line-up that won the French race last year, and they repeated the feat. 

Victory also secured the World Endurance Championship season drivers' title for the trio.

Their Toyota Gazoo Racing number eight car looked set to be pipped by the same marque's number seven drivers - only for Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose-Maria Lopez to see their first-place hopes cruelly punctured in the closing stages.

As tyre pressure decreased, Lopez was forced to drive to the pits for a replacement, and the brief stop meant the lead changed hands decisively.

Toyota's win makes them the first Japanese manufacturer to triumph twice in the elite GTE class at Le Mans.

Advertisement
Where to Watch Le Mans 2019: Entry List, Teams, Drivers Line Up, Schedule, Start Time, Qualifying, Circuit info and more
RELATED STORY
Alonso tipped to bounce back from Indy 500 misery
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez will be 'safer' in Le Mans race
RELATED STORY
The story of the greatest rivalry at Le Mans
RELATED STORY
Alonso: I haven't closed the door on F1
RELATED STORY
Indian Racing Star, Arjun Maini to Contest 
RELATED STORY
LOOK: McLaren unveil Alonso's Indy 500 car
RELATED STORY
Life after Formula 1 - Five drivers who are doing well in other forms of racing
RELATED STORY
F1 News: Fernando Alonso wins big at Spa, boosts chances of F1 return
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Richmond: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Toyota Owners 400
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us