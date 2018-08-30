Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
F1 Italian Grand Prix: Raikkonen rejects retirement talk

Omnisport
NEWS
News
38   //    30 Aug 2018, 21:24 IST

kimiraikkonen - cropped
Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen

Kimi Raikkonen is confident he still has the pace to be a contender for the Formula One title and the Finn has no intention of following Fernando Alonso out of the sport.

Alonso has confirmed he will walk away from F1 at the end of the 2018 season after 17 years in the paddock, the Spaniard expected to focus on other challenges within motorsport.

His decision has led to questions over the future of 2007 champion Raikkonen at Ferrari given his current deal is due to expire in December.

Raikkonen was unwilling to give a timescale on a decision regarding his future at Thursday's media conference ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, but the Finn insists he has no plans to retire while he remains competitive.

#Kimi7! #F1MilanFestival #SF71H pic.twitter.com/zGdt6YIYwg
— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) August 29, 2018

<script></script>

"I don't know [when a decision will be made]," Raikkonen said. "Obviously at some point. I want to race, otherwise I wouldn't be here today.

"I don't feel that I drive any differently from ten years ago. I drive pretty well, at least in my own books and that's enough for me. I wouldn't be here if I didn't feel that I can drive as well as I feel that I should.

"That's kind of my tool to decide when it's enough. Who knows? Maybe I will wake up one morning and I don't know how to drive fast anymore. I don't think there is a time. It's more feelings and how do you feel yourself, doing good or bad.

"People always said the speed would disappear but until this day it hasn't disappeared for me. Maybe there's one morning when I'll wake up and it's just not there, it could be like that but I don't think you can just put a date [on it]. If you have it, you have it, if not – that's it."

 

 

