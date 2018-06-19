Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Red Bull confirm Honda switch

After 12 years and eight F1 titles with Renault power, Red Bull will have their 2019 engines supplied by Honda.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 19 Jun 2018, 13:27 IST
10
redbull - cropped
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo at the Canadian Grand Prix

Red Bull have confirmed they will switch engine suppliers from 2019 and begin a new era with Honda power units.

Speculation about the future of Red Bull's deal with Renault emerged last season as the Austrian team struggled for pace and reliability.

Sister team Toro Rosso made the move to Honda for 2018 and the signs have been encouraging, with Pierre Gasley and Brendon Hartley securing three points finishes between them.

Having been impressed by the progress made by Toro Rosso, Red Bull have decided they too will use Japanese power, signing a deal for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

"This multi-year agreement with Honda signals the start of an exciting new phase in Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s efforts to compete not just for grand prix wins but for what is always our goal – championship titles," said team principal Christian Horner.

 "We have always taken decisions such as this dispassionately and with only one criteria in mind – do we believe the outcome will allow us to compete at a higher level. 

"After careful consideration and evaluation we are certain this partnership with Honda is the right direction for the team.

"We have been impressed by Honda’s commitment to F1, by the rapid steps they have made in recent times with our sister team Toro Rosso, and by the scope of their ambition, which matches our own.

"We look forward to working with Honda in the coming years and to racing together in pursuit of F1's biggest prizes."

The deal brings Red Bull's partnership with Renault to an end, the pair having worked together since 2007, winning four drivers' and four constructors' titles between 2010 and 2013.

"We would like to thank Renault for the past 12 years, a period during which we experienced some incredible moments together," added Horner.

"We have sometimes had our differences but Renault has always worked tirelessly and to the best of its ability to provide us with a competitive power unit. That is still the case today and we would like to thank the Renault team, and particularly the guys in our garage at every race, for their unstinting commitment and we look forward to ending our partnership on a high come the end of this season. 

"Our focus for the rest of this year is still very much on delivering the best results possible in the 2018 Championship and we wish Renault Sport all the best for the future."

