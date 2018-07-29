Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Verstappen 'not in the holiday mood' after Hungary retirement

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    29 Jul 2018, 21:53 IST
MaxVerstappen - cropped
Max Verstappen retires his Red Bull in Hungary

Max Verstappen was "not in the holiday mood" as his final race before Formula One's mid-season break ended after just six laps at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

A loss of power to Verstappen's Red Bull forced him to stop the car after working his way up to fifth, prompting an expletive-laden rant over team radio.

It was the fourth time the Dutchman has failed to finish this season and the ongoing frustration with power-unit suppliers Renault dampened his spirits ahead of a four-week break.

"At the moment I don't really care. I hate it when people say, 'Bad luck and enjoy your holiday'. For the first week I won't enjoy it because of my last race. I don't feel like I'm in the holiday mood," said Verstappen.

Although Verstappen retired early on, Daniel Ricciardo overcame the disappointment of failing to get out of Q2 and starting 12th to finish fourth, despite a late collision with Valtteri Bottas.

The Dutchman continued: "For Danny and me, it is just not at all how it should be. You pay millions for what you hope is a decent engine, but it keeps breaking down.

"We were also the slowest out there, it was difficult to accept, and I was very upset over the radio. I'm disappointed, the team is disappointed, the fans are disappointed, they came all this way and only see you do five or six laps.

"I was 25 seconds clear of Daniel because of our starting positions and I felt okay, so we could have easily been fifth. That is valuable points thrown away."

Omnisport
NEWS
