10 Best NFL Wide Receivers heading into the 2021 season

Wide receivers are the speedsters and high flyers of the NFL. Some of the catches they pull off seem superhuman. The best wideouts can change a game in an instant with a spectacular reception. As the 2021 NFL season approaches, who are the premier receivers in the league?

The best wide receivers in the NFL today

From wiley veterans and lightning fast slot receivers to large, powerful wideouts, let's look at the ten best wide receivers in the NFL heading into the 2021 season.

#1 - Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

Davante Adams is the best wide receiver in the NFL today. Last season, he had 115 receptions for 1374 yards and a league-leading 18 touchdowns.

The Aaron Rodgers/Davante Adams combination has proved to be near-unstoppable over the past few seasons. Adams will be desperate for his star quarterback to return in 2021.

#2 - DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

All DeAndre Hopkins does is catch passes and score touchdowns. The NFL veteran wide receiver had another stellar season in 2020.

Hopkins recorded 115 receptions for 1407 yards while averaging 12.2 yards per catch. The Cardinals star will be wanting a long playoff run before he hangs up his cleats.

#3 - Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs led the NFL in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) in 2020.

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver helped propel the franchise to the AFC championship game. He didn't have a single fumble last season while scoring eight touchdowns. Diggs' chemistry with quarterback Josh Allen is key to the Bills taking the next step this year.

#4 - Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Tyreek Hill making a 71-yard run look EASY 🐆pic.twitter.com/fRdGKsqb7s — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 25, 2021

Over his five NFL seasons, Tyreek Hill has caught 47 touchdowns and averages 14.6 yards per catch. He has four straight seasons with a 50-plus yard touchdown.

The five-foot-ten wide receiver is a problem for any NFL defense. Look out for more Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill highlight reel touchdown moments in 2021.

#5 - Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

Veteran NFL wide receiver Amari Cooper produced a great year for the Cowboys despite missing Dak Prescott for most of the season. Cooper had 1114 receiving yards, with five TDs and a 70% catching percentage. Prescott's return from injury should help the Cowboys wideout have another stellar campaign.

#6 - Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints star wide receiver had an injury-plagued 2020. Thomas was limited to only seven games due to an ankle sprain. He will be looking to rediscover his 2019 form which saw him lead the league in receiving yards (1,725).

Thomas will be catching passes from someone other than Drew Brees this season. Can he return to his Pro Bowl production in 2021?

#7 - Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears

One of the most overlooked wide receivers in the NFL, Allen Robinson II has two straight 100-plus yards seasons for the Chicago Bears.

Last year, he had 1,250 yards and seven touchdowns. Robinson will have to adapt to yet another starting quarterback in Chicago this season.

#8 - Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

Detroit Lions v Atlanta Falcons

Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones has been one of the most talked-about players this offseason. The Falcons star has reportedly requested a trade after ten seasons in Atlanta.

Jones has had seven 1,000-plus seasons in his NFL career, and a new team might be the answer for another Pro Bowl caliber year.

#9 - Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota wide receiver Adam Thielen holds the NFL record for most straight games with over 100+ yards receiving (8).

While Thielen didn’t reach 1,000 yards receiving last season, he did grab 14 touchdowns for the Vikings. It was the most receiving touchdowns in franchise history since Randy Moss had 17 in 2000.

#10 - D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

At six-foot-four, 229-pounds, D.K. Metcalf is the most fearsome wide receiver in the NFL. Last season, Metcalf broke the Seahawks franchise record for receiving yards with 1303 yards. He had ten touchdowns and averaged a monstrous 15.7 yards per catch.

The Seattle wide receiver ran 10.37 seconds in a 100-meter sprint race this off-season. Keep an eye out for more spectacular plays from D.K. Metcalf in 2021.