Top 10 NFL free agents still on the board and their potential landing spots 

The NFL regular season is right around the corner. This late into free agency, most top free agents have already been signed. However, there are still some surprisingly solid names on the market waiting to sign for a franchise. Here are the top 10 NFL free agents still on the market and where they could prove to be the best fit.

Top NFL free agents still on the market

#10 - Nickell Robey-Coleman (Atlanta Falcons)

Nickell Robey-Coleman

Nickell Robey-Coleman's biggest selling point is that he has played in a Super Bowl. Additionally, as a depth piece, he could give mid-tier NFL receivers a run for their money.

The 2020 season was not kind to him; it was a season that landed him a 51.1 PFF grade. His stock was a little higher in 2019, when he earned a 74.5 PFF grade. If the Falcons can get him to play at his 2019 level, they will have found a feasible way to instantly upgrade their secondary.

#9 - Vic Beasley (New England Patriots)

Vic Beasley

Like Robey-Coleman, Vic Beasley's appeal is that he has featured in a Super Bowl and has a solid amount of playoff experience. At 29 years old, he is still younger than most of the NFL's free agents still unsigned.

Matt Judon said the chance to play for Bill Belichick, “one of the best to ever coach the game,” played a big role in his decision to sign with the #Patriots. https://t.co/W1zyEJcqGi — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) June 13, 2021

Last season, though, was a nightmare for Vic Beasley. He had only four total tackles and failed to earn a single sack. In 2019, Beasley had eight sacks, a number that holds a little more promise. If there is one coach who can fix what ails Vic Beasley, it's Bill Belichick.

#8 - Tyler Eifert (Minnesota Vikings)

Tyler Eifert

For years, the leading tight end in Minnesota was Kyle Rudolph. With him gone, the Vikings need a reliable tight end to fill his boots. Tyler Eifert, while famous for being injury-prone, has stayed healthy the last two seasons. He's played in 31 out of 32 games since the beginning of 2019.

He will be 31 this season and doesn't have a lot of gas left in the tank, but he could be a band-aid option until the Vikings can use a top draft pick on a tight end in the next couple of years.

#7 - Alshon Jeffery (New York Giants)

Alshon Jeffery

Daniel Jones is set for a make-or-break year in 2021. He had a decent rookie season but had a disappointing sophomore performance when he threw for 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. If the New York Giants want their new NFL quarterback to succeed, they'll need to add as many weapons to the roster as possible.

Alshon Jeffery has played in a Super Bowl and has a decent amount of playoff experience. Jeffery averages 800 yards or more when starting at least 12 games a season. However, he has not been able to do that since 2018.

That said, the New York Giants are in such rough shape at the receiver position that even Alshon Jeffery would be a palatable solution.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Colin D'Cunha