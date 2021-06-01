NFL Free Agency: 3 free agents the Los Angeles Rams should target

For the Los Angeles Rams, the most exciting period of free agency has been in the rearview mirror for quite some time now. That said, there are still a few possible gamechangers that they could add to their roster.

The Los Angeles Rams have gone all in for the upcoming season, trading former franchise quarterback Jared Goff and multiple draft picks for Matthew Stafford. The team should sign as many quality players as they can ahead of the new season.

Here are three players who could still help the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

Top options for the Los Angeles Rams

#1 - Richard Sherman (Cornerback)

The face of the Legion of Boom is still available for the Los Angeles Rams to sign. Richard Sherman is 33 years old but can still be useful in a significant way. In 2019, he earned an 88.9 PFF grade.

He wouldn't be the starter, but he could be a top-notch depth piece at cornerback and safety. He has as much playoff experience as almost any player in the league, so he could fit in well with this refined group.

Imagine a cornerback unit that already boasts Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams also has Richard Sherman added to it. His acquisition could take an already top-ranked defense and put them in contention to be one of the best of all time.

#2 - KJ Wright (Linebacker)

KJ Wright will be 32 years old this season but he is still capable of performing at a high level. It is worth pointing out that his play has been improving at his advanced age instead of declining. He earned a 75.3 PFF grade in 2020 and a 62.1 PFF grade in 2019.

Some of the free-agents still available:



CB Richard Sherman

DE Melvin Ingram

OT Morgan Moses

DL Sheldon Richardson

OT Mitchell Schwartz

CB Steven Nelson

DT Geno Atkins

OT Russell Okung

DE Justin Houston

LB KJ Wright

WR Golden Tate

CB Brian Poole

S Mailk Hooker

DL Jurrell Casey pic.twitter.com/dnHdpeZoIZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 24, 2021

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to start Micah Kiser at linebacker, who is coming off a year with a 40.0 PFF grade. It seems like a no-brainer to add Wright. It would not be a shock if, by adding Wright, the Los Angeles Rams get twice as good at the position.

#3 - Tyler Eifert (Tight End)

During his time in Cincinnati, Tyler Eifert was well known for having good games when healthy but missing a lot of time between them. However, the last two seasons have seen Eifert stay healthy and play in 31 of 32 games.

If the Los Angeles Rams want someone to replace Gerald Everett, they could do worse than Tyler Eifert.

Tyler Eifert

Granted, at 31 years old, he would likely be a short-term solution but he could be a decent fit behind Tyler Higbee.