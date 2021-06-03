Who has the top 10 NFL contracts in 2021?

One of the main reasons kids decide to pursue a career playing in the NFL is for the money. NFL salaries dwarf most jobs for people coming out of college. Also, seemingly every season, there's players setting new league-wide records on their contracts.

Who is making the most money in the NFL right now? Here are the top 10 NFL contracts for 2021, according to Spotrac.

Most Expensive Players in the NFL

#1 - Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

Patrick Mahomes has the largest contract in the NFL right now. The contract runs for ten years and is valued at $450 million. The contract pays an average salary of $45 million per year and is set to expire in 2032.

#2 - Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys)

Dak Prescott also recently earned a mega-deal. His contract is worth $160 million and runs until 2025. He is estimated to make $40 million per year.

#3 - Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans)

Deshaun Watson is going through one legal battle after another right now but his bank account has never been more peaceful. His contract is valued at $156 million and runs through 2026. He is expected to earn about $39 million per season.

#4 - Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan's contract is valued at $150 million over five years. It is set to expire in 2024 and pays him about $30 million per year.

#5 - Khalil Mack (Chicago Bears)

The first non-quarterback on this list, Khalil Mack is playing on a six year deal valued at $141 million. He is expected to pull in $23.5 million per season and his deal expires in 2025.

#6 - Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)

Russell Wilson's NFL contract is a four-year deal. The contract is valued at $140 million and expires in 2024.

#7 - Trent Williams (San Francisco 49ers)

Trent Williams is the only offensive lineman on this list. His deal runs for six years and is valued at $138.060 million. The contract is set to expire in 2027.

#8 - Jimmy Garoppolo (San Francisco 49ers)

Tom Brady's former disciple is playing on a five-year deal and making more money. He can make up to $137.5 million on his deal that runs until 2023. He has been making an average salary of $27.5 million.

#9 - Joey Bosa (Los Angeles Chargers)

Also located in California, Joey Bosa is pulling in considerable NFL money. His contract runs for five years and is valued at $135 million. He is making $27 million per year on his deal. He will become a free agent in 2026.

#10 Matthew Stafford & Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams)

Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald are playing on NFL contracts of equal size. It appears that the Los Angeles Rams do not mind paying premiums as both players are playing on deals worth $134 million.

Matthew Stafford's deal is five years long and runs through 2023. He makes $27 million per year. Aaron Donald is playing on a six-year deal and his contract expires in 2025.

