10 Fantasy Football punishment ideas for finishing dead last

Fantasy Football punishment ideas are a trending concept that has become more popular in recent years. Leagues that use this approach will punish the team that comes in last place when the season officially concludes.

Most leagues crown a single champion at the end of each Fantasy Football season. The manager who finishes the year on top, whether it be prevailing in the championship game after the fantasy playoffs or scoring the most points in a rotisserie format, earns bragging rights over the rest of the league. Some leagues will even reward the winner with a prize such as a trophy or championship belt.

The punishment concept works similarly, but in the opposite way. The last-placed team is shamed by the rest of the league by being forced to endure an agreed upon punishment.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fantasy Football punishment ideas

Punishing fantasy losers

Fantasy leagues can get extemely creative with their punishment ideas for the manager who finishes the season in last place. All members of the league usually agree to the last-place punishment and commit to it prior the start of the season. Here are some Fantasy Football punishment ideas.

#1 - Loser Tattoo

One of the most extreme Fantasy Football punishment ideas is placing a permanent tattoo on the player who finishes in last place. It can be words, such as "Loser," or some type of artistic representation of losing the league.

#2 - Last Place Trophy

While many fantasy leagues will reward the team that finishes in first place with a championship trophy, a fun twist is giving one to the loser. For added punishment, the loser could be required to clearly display it in their home.

#3 - Loser Apparel

Gifting the last place fantasy team with loser-specific apparel, such as a shirt or hat, is a simple and effective way to punish them. They may also be forced to wear it to specific occasions or share photos of themselves wearing it on social media.

#4 - Financial Penalty

Financial incentives are one of the most traditional Fantasy Football punishment ideas. Some examples include being responsible for buying the winner a champiosnhip trophy or paying the league dues for the following season.

#5 - League Relegation

A highly motivating way to punish the last-place team is by strictly not allowing them to join the league the following year. Many fantasy leagues feature the same set of managers each season, so relegating the loser gives plenty of incentives to perform.

#6 - Lose a draft pick

Rather than excluding the last-place finisher for the following season, another option is to instead take away one of their picks in the next fantasy draft. This allows them to keep playing, but at a serious disadvantage.

#7 - Loser Haircut

Haircuts are another popular form of Fantasy Football punishment ideas. Some of the ways to do this is by forcing the loser to completely shave their head or not allowing them to have any haircuts until the next fantasy season begins.

#8 - Eating Challenge

Making somebody eat something they don't want to, such as a gross item or an extremely spicy one, has always been a form of entertainment. Now it can be applied to Fantasy Football, forcing the loser to be the victim.

#9 - Comedy Roast

A traditional comedy roast features one guest of honor that a panel of comedians has the opportunity to make fun of. This can be recreated in fantasy leagues, with the loser serving as the featured guest and the rest of the managers as the comedy panel. For added fun, stream the roast to social media or permanently record it.

#10 - Charity Donation

One of the best Fantasy Football punishment ideas is having the loser make a charitable donation. This gives financial penalty for the last-place finisher, while also serving a good cause.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence