NFL: 7 players with the highest IQ

The intelligence of an NFL player can sometimes be underrated. There are even players throughout the league who have earned college scholarships for their intelligence and not necessarily their athletic skills. Having a football IQ and a high overall IQ can be quite beneficial in the NFL.

7 NFL Players with the Highest IQ

Here are some of the smartest players in the league:

#1- Ryan Fitzaptrick, QB, Washington Football Team

NFL veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick attended Harvard University for his collegiate career. Fitzpatrick earned a 1580 on the SAT's and when he entered the NFL he scored a 48/50 on the mandatory Wonderlic intelligence test that incoming rookies take.

#2- Richard Sherman, CB, Free Agent

The self-proclaimed "best corner in the league," Richard Sherman, who had a 4.2 high school GPA, attended Standford University. Not only did he play football, but he also earned a Bachelor's Degree in Communication and spent his last year of NCAA eligibility working on his Master's Degree. He started his own charity that helps low-income families purchase school supplies and achieve academic success.

#3- Stefen Wisniewski, OL, Free Agent

Two-time Super Bowl-winning offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski earned accolades for his intelligence in college. Wisniewski was a three-time ESPN Academic All-American, the first Penn State player ever to do so. He graduated from Penn State with a 3.91 GPA.

#4- Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Everyone knows what Tom Brady can do on the field and clearly he has a high football IQ. Brady's intelligence is used off the field as well. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor's Degree in General Studies and before entering the NFL scored a 33 on the Wonderlic Test. Brady is also an established businessman who created the TB12Sports Lifestyle brand to encourage other people to live healthier.

#5 Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

Before attending Duke University, Daniel Jones had committed to playing college football at Princeton University. While at Duke, he redshirted and then played three successful seasons at quarterback. He graduated Duke with a Bachelor's Degree in Economics.

#6-Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert, one of the youngest players on the list, graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in Biology. He was awarded the William V. Campbell Award in 2019 which is given to athletes who excel in athletics, academics and leadership.

Big Apple bound.

QB1 is headed to NYC for the @NFFNetwork William V. Campbell Trophy ceremony. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/1g47ZGqfyJ — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 9, 2019

#7- John Urschel, Retired

Technically, John Urschel is retired and no longer an active NFL player, but he's just too intelligent not to be put on this list. Urschel went to Penn State and earned a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Mathematics. He also taught several classes while attending Penn State including: Calculus, Trigonometry, Analytic Geometry and many more. Before graduating, the former NFL star was awarded the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is compared to the academic version of the Heisman. Urschel spent just three seasons in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens before retiring so that he could attend MIT for his Ph.D. in Mathematics. He earned a 43/50 in the Wonderlic Test.

John Urschel quit the NFL for a career in math. It wasn’t just about the concussions.



In an interview with the former @PennStateFball standout, the @washingtonpost explores Urschel's life after the game. https://t.co/XCWi1k70Ub pic.twitter.com/lDmTZ8mayz — Penn State (@penn_state) June 12, 2019