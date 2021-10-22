10 NFL teams that should seek QB move in 2022

Several NFL teams will be facing interesting quarterback situations this offseason. Between quarterbacks possibly retiring or perhaps seeking new NFL teams, there are going to be changes. Some NFL teams are building for the future, which also has a major impact on quarterback decisions.

10 NFL teams that should make a change at QB in 2022

#10 - New York Giants

nick wright @getnickwright Daniel Jones is gonna have a very nice, long career as a backup quarterback. Probably a good 10-12 year run ahead of him. Daniel Jones is gonna have a very nice, long career as a backup quarterback. Probably a good 10-12 year run ahead of him.

The New York Giants are one of the NFL teams expected to compete for a playoff spot this season. But they are off to another terrible start. If they don't turn things around quickly, it is likely that General Manager Dave Gettleman will be fired. He was the one who took the risk on quarterback Daniel Jones, drafting him way above his projection. The new GM may want to go in another direction at quarterback.

#9 - Green Bay Packers

Michael Silver @MikeSilver The Packers could sign/trade for seven All-Pros, win a Super Bowl... and a third of their fans would be whining about the cap implications on Twitter and insisting it's time for Jordan Love to play The Packers could sign/trade for seven All-Pros, win a Super Bowl... and a third of their fans would be whining about the cap implications on Twitter and insisting it's time for Jordan Love to play

It is quite possible the Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay ends after the 2021 NFL season. The Packers have already drafted his possible replacement, Jordan Love, so it might be time to pass the torch. The history of quarterbacks in Green Bay is probably the most legendary of all NFL teams. Love looks like the next player up.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Piyush Bisht