10 slowest 40-yard dash times in NFL Combine history

The 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine is one of the most highly anticipated drills at the annual event. While the workout is meant to test the speed of a player, there have been some who have struggled at the drill.

Ad

On that note, here's a look at the slowest times for the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ten slowest times at 40-yard dash during NFL Combine

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals OT Orlando Brown Jr. - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#10 Shannon Snell

Ad

Trending

Snell was invited to the NFL Combine in 2004 after playing at Florida. The offensive guard completed his 40-yard dash in 5.82 seconds and went undrafted that year.

#9 Gus Felder

Felder did his 40-yard dash in 5.83 seconds in the 2003 Combine. The former Penn State guard went undrafted that year.

=#7 Damien Mama

Mama clocked his 40-yard dash in 5.84 seconds at the 2017 Combine. The former USC guard went undrafted that year but was on the practice squads for the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys in the two years after his Combine. Mama also played for the XFL's San Antonio Brahmas in 2023.

Ad

=#7 Kurt Sigler

Sigler also recorded his 40-yard dash in 5.84 seconds during his Combine in 2004. The former Eastern Washington went undrafted that year.

=#5 Jonathan Gray

Gray completed his 40-yard dash in 5.85 seconds at the 2000 Combine. The former Texas Tech offensive tackle went undrafted after his poor attempt at the drill.

=#5 Orlando Brown Jr.

Brown did his 40-yard dash in 5.85 seconds at the Combine in 2018. The Baltimore Ravens then drafted Brown in the third round that year.

Ad

He joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 and won the Super Bowl with them in 2023. Brown, a four-time Pro Bowler, currently plies his trade with the Cincinnati Bengals.

#4 Palauni Ma Sun

Ma Sun recorded a time of 5.86 seconds during his Combine in 2017. The former Oregon guard went undrafted that year.

#3 Char-Ron Dorsey

Dorsey completed his 40-yard dash in 5.99 seconds at the NFL Combine in 2001. The Dallas Cowboys drafted the offensive tackle in the seventh round that year. Dorsey also played for the Houston Texans in 2002.

Ad

#2 Isaiah Thompson

Thompson clocked his 40-yard dash in 6.0 seconds at the 2011 Combine. The former Houston guard didn't get drafted that year.

#1 Regis Crawford

Crawford has the slowest time recorded at the NFL Combine for the 40-yard dash. The former Arizona State guard did his drill in 6.05 seconds in 2004 and went undrafted that year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.