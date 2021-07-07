2021-2022 way too early AFC power rankings heading into training camp

The AFC looks like a titanic conference going into 2021. Six of the top teams have relatively stable rosters, while many of the top teams are just about as good this year as they were last year, roster-wise.

Unlike the NFC, with lots of questions at QB, the AFC has many quarterbacks in the prime of their careers. Stability in the AFC sets up for a very similar season compared to 2020. Here are the power rankings for all 16 AFC teams heading into training camp.

Best of the best: AFC

#1 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have been in each of the last two Super Bowls. The Chiefs were good with Alex Smith, but they are on the edge of being a dynasty with Patrick Mahomes, just a few years into his career. Last season, Mahomes threw for 38 touchdowns and six interceptions. This season, all of the important weapons will be back, including offensive mastermind Andy Reid.

#2 - Tennessee Titans

The Julio Jones trade could be the final piece to put the Titans into a brief Super Bowl window. Last season, they were 11-5 and won the AFC South. The Titans probably felt like they were one big player away from Super Bowl contention.

They now have Julio Jones and AJ Brown to pair with Derrick Henry, who is coming off a season with over 2,000 yards. Put simply, the Titans should be rolling in 2021.

How much will Julio Jones mean to the Tennessee Titans? @Gil_Brandt ranks the year's top 10 traded players ahead of the 2021 NFL seasonhttps://t.co/v7cXg1b6wt pic.twitter.com/705XVQSL6o — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 4, 2021

#3 - Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen's touchdown totals have almost doubled each season over the last few years. The Bills' offense has exploded as a result. Last season, the Bills were the second-ranked offense and have now added Emmanuel Sanders to the squad, of Super Bowl 50 fame.

Their defense was ranked 14th last season, which, paired with an explosive offense, could be enough to get them to a Super Bowl this season.

#4 - Pittsburgh Steelers

In Mike Tomlin's career, he has never had a worse season than 8-8. Ben Roethlisberger is back and the Steelers are practically guaranteed to be a powerhouse AFC team for at least one more season. Last year, the Steelers started 11-0 and seem eager to match that start this year.

#5 - Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens will be rolling with Lamar Jackson for another season. Last season, the Ravens ranked seventh in total defense and had the top-ranked rushing offense by almost 30 yards per game. This season, the Ravens will be back as the face of rushing the ball, presenting problems for most AFC defenses who are built to stop passing attacks.

Lamar Jackson

#6 - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns may never step out from under the AFC shadow of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns simply act like the loud little brother of the AFC North. They'll poke and prod and try to match them in the AFC North, but they almost always fall short of defeating them in the end.

That said, they've turned things around, compared to most teams in the AFC. Last year, they finished 11-5 and third in the AFC North. Without any massive additions this offseason, they seem poised for a repeat season.

#7 - Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are attempting to resurrect Carson Wentz's career. They seemingly believe that they can give him a level of stability that eroded in Philadelphia, as well as his old offensive coordinator, Frank Reich.

In Wentz's prime in Philadelphia, he was an MVP-caliber quarterback who was the driving force behind the team's playoffs push. The Colts will likely get middle-of-the-road Wentz as he rebuilds his game.

Big questions but decent potential

#8 - Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are a boom-or-bust team in 2021. Tua Tagovailoa looked a little shaky in his starts, despite throwing more than double the amount of touchdowns compared to interceptions.

If he takes off in 2021, this team could easily beat their 10-6 campaign of 2020 and find themselves in the playoffs. However, if he struggles to move the ball like in his rookie season, the Dolphins could be in trouble in the AFC this year.

#9 - Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is the real deal. Last season, he threw for 31 touchdowns and ten interceptions en route to a 7-9 record. Unfortunately for the Chargers, they share the AFC West with the Chiefs and Raiders. At best, they'll split these games.

After that, they'll need to jump the mental hurdle that comes before winning. Can the Chargers adjust to becoming winners or will the unknown keep them stuck in familiar territory? This may be their best shot in the AFC in years.

#10 - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have a lot of moving parts. At quarterback, it seems only a matter of time before Cam Newton is replaced by Mac Jones. The entire offensive roster at the skill positions has seen an overnight rebuild. During the offseason, the Patriots added Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor, Hunter Henry, Kendrick Bourne and others.

Mac Jones

The largest problem with the Patriots was their 26th-ranked offensive production in 2020. If nothing else, they identified the problem accurately and took a big swing at fixing it.

Will that work? Usually, teams with this level of instability on either side of the ball are not set up for success in the NFL. However, with Bill Belichick at the helm, the Patriots cannot be completely dismissed in the AFC.

Wait for 2022

#11 - Las Vegas Raiders

#12 - Jacksonville Jaguars

#13 - Cincinnati Bengals

#14 - Denver Broncos

#15 - New York Jets

#16 - Houston Texans

Edited by Colin D'Cunha