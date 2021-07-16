2021 Dallas Cowboys Fantasy Football preview: Breakouts, sleepers and busts

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a rather disappointing 2020. Dak Prescott was hurt and the team just could not adjust. Cowboys fans were resigned to watching the Washington Football Team overcome their quarterback injuries to win the division at 7-9. That said, in Fantasy Football, team wins do not matter. It's all about production, baby.

Here are the top Dallas Cowboys players set to break out, be sneaky-good pickups, and outright bust in 2021.

Dallas Cowboys stars with breakout seasons loading

CeeDee Lamb is one player to look out for in 2021. He was a risky pickup as a rookie last year, but after putting up 935 yards of offense and five touchdowns, the sky is the limit in 2021. He may overtake Amari Cooper on the depth chart this season, leading to more targets, yards and national attention.

Dak Prescott in his new Jordan cleats



Ezekiel Elliot was quiet in 2020. Without Dak Prescott to take the pressure off the Cowboys' running game, Elliot was zeroed in on and was unable to reach previous levels of production.

With Prescott back in the fold, Elliot should jump back up to around 1,500 yards of offense and ten touchdowns. Last season, Elliot only earned 979 yards.

Sleepers to take a punt on

Pick either Blake Jarwin or Dalton Schultz late in the draft. Both players will be fighting for the starting role on the Cowboys during training camp. Schultz is coming off a season with four touchdowns and 615 yards.

However, he was the backup for Blake Jarwin, who missed most of the season due to injury. The best bet would be to pick up both Cowboys players and drop whoever doesn't get the starting role. Odds are, both will be available deep into the draft.

In an effort to hedge one's bets, it would be a smart idea to pick up Tony Pollard, just in case something happens to Ezekiel Elliot. If Elliot gets hurt, Pollard will be the next man up.

Busts in 2021

Stay away from Michael Gallup, unless he's available extremely late in the draft. Gallup's production dropped when CeeDee Lamb was added to the team. In 2019, Gallup earned over 1,000 yards and six touchdowns.

Minnesota Vikings v Dallas Cowboys

In 2020, after Lamb was added, Gallup's production dropped to 843 yards and five touchdowns. As Lamb continues to get better, his increase in production will overshadow Gallup, whose production will continue to drop. It is better to steer clear of Gallup and avoid the risk. There are so many better options at wide receiver.

