2021 NFL Draft: 5 best QB prospects for the New England Patriots

With the 2021 NFL Draft right around the corner, it's time for the Patriots to evaluate a position of need at quarterback. Cam Newton is coming off a very 'meh' season, but had little help at WR or TE. With his status with the Patriots uncertain, the Patriots may look to start fresh at the position and try to build around him. Regardless, let us take a look at:

5 best QB prospects for the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft

2021 NFL Draft: Kyle Trask - Florida

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Oklahoma v Florida

Kyle Trask is coming off a phenomenal season where he was a Heisman contender and scoring machine. He threw for 4283 yards and 43 touchdowns while tossing 8 interceptions on a 180.0 passer rating. A lot of these stats can be contributed to this draft's top TE prospect, Kyle Pitts.

Trask, however, proved to hold his own this year and possibly solidified a spot for himself in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Patriots hold the 15th overall pick in the draft and would be in prime spot to pickup a very interesting QB prospect.

Highest-graded QBs in 2-minute drill situations last season:



1. Sam Howell - 93.7

2. Zach Wilson - 92.3

3. Kyle Trask - 92.2

4. Grayson McCall - 90.4 pic.twitter.com/IgDHfHvWNP — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 14, 2021

Trask may not be what many would call a "NFL-ready prospect" but if the Patriots were to let him learn behind either Jarrett Stidham or another cheap veteran QB, along with investing more money or picks into WRs and TEs, Trask could be a stellar player from the 2021 NFL Draft class who can end up consistently throwing 40+ touchdowns a season.

2021 NFL Draft: Mac Jones - Alabama

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama

The National Champion has taken a tremendous leap in skill since the end of last year when he took over after Tua Tagovailoa's injury. Mac Jones is a true field general, but that ceiling has many teams concerned he isn't an NFL starting QB material.

With the exception of Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones may be the only QB who is even close to week 1 ready in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was able to pull together a very talented team and lead them to the top of the mountain. But the thing is, Mac Jones will need that talent to be successful.

A couple months ago we weren’t sure if we would even have a season. Now we are National Champions! Thank you to all of my teammates, coaches, and the support staff for each of their contributions to helping us reach our goal! #Champs #LetsGo #RTR pic.twitter.com/2AWAoDFfXc — Mac Jones (@MacJones_10) January 12, 2021

The Patriots simply don't have the weapons to support Mac Jones early and benching him for a year to sit behind a vet may be a waste of time. Mac Jones could get a boost if he were to somehow fall to the Patriots in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, as long as the Patriots can find a decent weapon in the first round to compliment him.

2021 NFL Draft: Trey Lance - North Dakota State

via NSDU Athletics

Trey Lance has a very shakey stock as of right now in the 2021 NFL Draft. Many believe Lance is more valuable as a 2nd round investment, but there are also a lot of QB needy teams. Much like Trask, if Lance were to be a Patriot, the optimal decision would be to let him sit for a year. However, it would be even more fruitful for Lance if the Patriots could secure Cam Newton for another year.

Newton and Lance have a very similar mobile-strong arm playstyle and giving Lance more one-on-one time with Newton could have him better prepped for his first year as a starter.

Lance could be like the "Mahomes" of the 2021 NFL Draft class, in that he will most certainly sit no matter where he goes, but his excellent athleticism has him set up for success if he can refine his accuracy at the next level.

2021 NFL Draft: Jamie Newman - Georgia

New Era Pinstripe Bowl - Michigan State v Wake Forest

Jamie Newman could've secured status as a first-round draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft if he had resembled his 2019 breakout season. However, Newman didn't take one snap for Georgia after opting out of the season with COVID-19 concerns. Yet Newman is still a very intriguing prospect. He has certainly displayed a mobile-style approach to the game similar to many stars of today. But his limited experience may tank his stock into the 2nd and 3rd rounds.

Newman is a major wild-card player in the 2021 NFL Draft, in that he could potentially be a star out of the get go or a major flop. Meaning he may be more of a 3rd round gamble, allowing the Patriots to secure a couple of young offensive weapons to compliment him.

2021 NFL Draft: Kellen Mond - Texas A&M

Capital One Orange Bowl - Texas A&M v North Carolina

Kellen Mond will be another late-round flier in the 2021 NFL Draft, likely being drafted during the 4th or 5th round. Yet, Mond played an exciting game while he was at Texas A&M, where he lead them to being the 5th ranked team in the Nation. An athletic playmaker, Mond has certainly displayed the talent necessary to be an electric player in the NFL.

However, trouble with accuracy and arm strength may limit Mond to a college level. It will take him some time to develop his arm to become a star in the NFL. Time that might take too long for the Patriots to bother. But if they invest in a short-term QB option, Mond could be a surprise down the line from the 2021 NFL Draft.