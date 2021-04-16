2021 NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills draft picks, team needs and mock draft

The Buffalo Bills are looking to get Josh Allen some help at running back and tight end position. Buffalo is coming off its best season in roughly 20 years. The Bills currently have seven picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.
2021 NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills Draft Picks
- Round 1: 30th pick
- Round 2: 61st pick
- Round 3: 93rd pick
- Round 4: None
- Round 5: 161st pick, 174th pick
- Round 6: 213th pick
- Round 7: 236th pick
2021 NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills Team Needs
Primary Positional Needs
- Cornerback, edge, wide receiver
Secondary Positional Needs
- Running back, interior defensive lineman, tight end, cornerback
Ancillary Positional Needs
- Offensive tackle, interior offensive lineman, safety, linebacker, quarterback
2021 NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills full mock draft
First-Round 30th overall pick: Buffalo Bills select CB Greg Newsome II - Northwestern
The Buffalo Bills will address their cornerback position with the 30th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Greg Newsome II has tremendous ball skills and uses his length to his advantage. The Bills will get a cornerback that can start right away and make an impact on their defense.
Second-Round 61st overall pick: Buffalo Bills select TE Pat Freiermuth - Penn State
Pat Freiermuth is known as "Baby Gronk" as his playing style resembles that of Super Bowl champion tight end Rob Gronkowski. Josh Allen is looking for a big playing tight end who could be a huge contributor. Freiermuth is projected to be an impact receiving tight end in the NFL. The Bills will hit a home run by drafting Penn State tight end.
Third-Round 93rd overall pick: Buffalo Bills select RB Trey Sermon - Ohio State
Trey Sermon came on strong for the Ohio State Buckeyes towards the end of the college football season. The Buffalo Bills are looking for every down back and Trey Sermon can be that running back for the Bills. Sermon had shoulder surgery early in the national championship and that changed the whole trajectory for the Buckeyes. The Bills will get a boost in the running back position by drafting Trey Sermon in the third-round.
Fifth-Round 161st overall pick: Buffalo Bills select WR Seth Williams - Auburn
Seth Williams has the skill set to fit into any offensive scheme in the NFL. He's a natural pass catcher and isn't afraid of catching the football going into the heart of the defense. The Buffalo Bills will be getting a wide receiver that will be an immediate red zone threat.
Fifth-Round 174th overall pick: Buffalo Bills select OT Walker Little - Stanford
The Buffalo Bills will be receiving an offensive tackle that has excellent length and an NFL build. Walker Little has excellent range and is a tremendous pass blocker. The Buffalo Bills are a great fit for the former Stanford offensive tackle. Once Little gets his hands on defenders in pass blocking he usually wins the battle.
Sixth-Round 213th overall pick: Buffalo Bills select IDL Bobby Brown III - Texas A&M
Outside of finding offensive weapons, the Buffalo Bills are looking to beef up their defensive line as well. Bobby Brown III is built like a house and is a tremendous run stopper. He has the ability to disrupt both the run and pass game with his strength alone. Brown's presence in the middle of the defensive line will be a big boost. The Bills will be receiving an instant contributor upfront.
Seventh-Round 236th overall pick: Buffalo Bills select LB Justin Hilliard - Ohio State
Justin Hilliard is one of the many Ohio State linebackers in this year's draft. The Bills aren't necessarily keen to get a linebacker and Hilliard is more of a developmental linebacker anyway. Buffalo might end their 2021 NFL Draft by selecting former Ohio State linebacker Justin Hilliard.