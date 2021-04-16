2021 NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills draft picks, team needs and mock draft

The Buffalo Bills are looking to get Josh Allen some help at running back and tight end position. Buffalo is coming off its best season in roughly 20 years. The Bills currently have seven picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

2021 NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills Draft Picks

Round 1: 30th pick

30th pick Round 2: 61st pick

61st pick Round 3: 93rd pick

93rd pick Round 4: None

None Round 5: 161st pick, 174th pick

161st pick, 174th pick Round 6: 213th pick

213th pick Round 7: 236th pick

2021 NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills Team Needs

Primary Positional Needs

Cornerback, edge, wide receiver

Secondary Positional Needs

Running back, interior defensive lineman, tight end, cornerback

Ancillary Positional Needs

Offensive tackle, interior offensive lineman, safety, linebacker, quarterback

2021 NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills full mock draft

First-Round 30th overall pick: Buffalo Bills select CB Greg Newsome II - Northwestern

Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II

The Buffalo Bills will address their cornerback position with the 30th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Greg Newsome II has tremendous ball skills and uses his length to his advantage. The Bills will get a cornerback that can start right away and make an impact on their defense.

"This guy could be the best corner in the draft" 👀@PFF_Mike is all in on Greg Newsome II 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yFAVfbN6R4 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 15, 2021

Second-Round 61st overall pick: Buffalo Bills select TE Pat Freiermuth - Penn State

Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth

Pat Freiermuth is known as "Baby Gronk" as his playing style resembles that of Super Bowl champion tight end Rob Gronkowski. Josh Allen is looking for a big playing tight end who could be a huge contributor. Freiermuth is projected to be an impact receiving tight end in the NFL. The Bills will hit a home run by drafting Penn State tight end.

Third-Round 93rd overall pick: Buffalo Bills select RB Trey Sermon - Ohio State

CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl - Clemson v Ohio State

Trey Sermon came on strong for the Ohio State Buckeyes towards the end of the college football season. The Buffalo Bills are looking for every down back and Trey Sermon can be that running back for the Bills. Sermon had shoulder surgery early in the national championship and that changed the whole trajectory for the Buckeyes. The Bills will get a boost in the running back position by drafting Trey Sermon in the third-round.

Fifth-Round 161st overall pick: Buffalo Bills select WR Seth Williams - Auburn

Auburn WR Seth Williams

Seth Williams has the skill set to fit into any offensive scheme in the NFL. He's a natural pass catcher and isn't afraid of catching the football going into the heart of the defense. The Buffalo Bills will be getting a wide receiver that will be an immediate red zone threat.

Fifth-Round 174th overall pick: Buffalo Bills select OT Walker Little - Stanford

Stanford OT Walker Little

The Buffalo Bills will be receiving an offensive tackle that has excellent length and an NFL build. Walker Little has excellent range and is a tremendous pass blocker. The Buffalo Bills are a great fit for the former Stanford offensive tackle. Once Little gets his hands on defenders in pass blocking he usually wins the battle.

Sixth-Round 213th overall pick: Buffalo Bills select IDL Bobby Brown III - Texas A&M

Texas A&M IDL Bobby Brown III

Outside of finding offensive weapons, the Buffalo Bills are looking to beef up their defensive line as well. Bobby Brown III is built like a house and is a tremendous run stopper. He has the ability to disrupt both the run and pass game with his strength alone. Brown's presence in the middle of the defensive line will be a big boost. The Bills will be receiving an instant contributor upfront.

Seventh-Round 236th overall pick: Buffalo Bills select LB Justin Hilliard - Ohio State

Ohio State LB Justin Hilliard

Justin Hilliard is one of the many Ohio State linebackers in this year's draft. The Bills aren't necessarily keen to get a linebacker and Hilliard is more of a developmental linebacker anyway. Buffalo might end their 2021 NFL Draft by selecting former Ohio State linebacker Justin Hilliard.