2021 NFL Draft: New York Jets draft picks, team needs and mock draft

The New York Jets have the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and there are a lot of possibilities surrounding that pick.

The New York Jets have nine total picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

2021 NFL Draft: New York Jets Draft Picks

Round 1: 2nd pick, 23rd pick

Round 2: 34th pick

Round 3: 66th pick, 86th pick

Round 4: 107th pick

Round 5: 146th pick,154th pick

Round 6: 186th pick, 226th pick

2021 NFL Draft: New York Jets Team Needs

Primary Positional Needs

Quarterback, wide receiver, cornerback, edge, running back.

Secondary Positional Needs

Tight end, linebacker.

Ancillary Positional Needs

Wide receiver, edge, cornerback, interior offensive lineman, safety.

2021 NFL Draft: New York Jets full mock draft

First Round 2nd overall pick: QB Zach Wilson - BYU

BYU QB Zach Wilson

After the performance that Zach Wilson produced on his Pro Day in front of the Jets representatives, it became apparent that the Jets need him. Since Wilson's Pro Day, the New York Jets have traded Sam Darnold.

Wilson has the skillset to lead the Jets, but it's time for him to prove it on the field.

First Round 23rd overall pick: CB Jaycee Horn - South Carolina

South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn

The New York Jets could receive the third-best corner in the 2021 NFL Draft by selecting Jaycee Horn.

Horn has football in his blood, as he is the son of former NFL wide receiver Joe Horn. Jaycee Horn has a big frame and could give the Jets a cornerback that can win at the line of scrimmage and disrupt route timing.

Second Round 34th overall pick: Edge Rusher Gregory Rousseau - Miami (FLA)

Central Michigan vs Miami

The New York Jets will be receiving a well-rested Gregory Rousseau after he sat out the 2020 season.

Rousseau hasn't played since 2019, but during that season, he registered 15.5 sacks for the Hurricanes. Gregory Rousseau is still new to the defensive line. He played receiver and safety in high school but has made a smooth transition and is extremely athletic.

The Jets could upgrade their defensive front with this second-round pick.

Third-Round 66th overall pick: WR Tylan Wallace - Oklahoma State

Texas vs Oklahoma State

The New York Jets' new franchise quarterback Zach Wilson is one who doesn't shy away from throwing the football in tight windows.

Pairing him with Tylan Wallace could be very beneficial for the New York Jets. Wallace had most of his big plays on fifty-fifty balls and catches the football extremely well.

PFF Passing Grade on tight window throws in 2020:



🔹 Zach Wilson - 94.2

🔹 Mac Jones - 83.3

🔹 Trevor Lawrence - 67.0

🔹 Justin Fields - 65.5 pic.twitter.com/7JWNzwRTyv — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 12, 2021

Third-Round 86th overall pick: TE Tommy Tremble - Notre Dame

Notre Dame TE Tommy Tremble

Former Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble has been limited at Notre Dame. He has sat behind Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet and the Fighting Irish's freshman sensation Michael Mayer.

The Jets could get a tight end who can catch the football extremely well. Tremble has great speed and should benefit from being more of a pass catching tight end and not a blocker up front. He could be a great pick for the Jets in the third round.

Fourth-Round 107th overall pick: RB Jermar Jefferson - Oregon State

Oregon State RB Jermar Jefferson

Jermar Jefferson could give the New York Jets a boost, catching the football out of the backfield.

Jefferson is an extremely hard runner and uses his footwork to get into the open field. The Jets could get a lot of help from Jefferson catching the football and running between the tackles.

Fifth-Round 146th overall pick: LB Monty Rice - Georgia

Tennessee vs Georgia

The New York Jets could be receiving a linebacker who can close in on the ball carrier quickly.

Monty Rice possesses great tackling skills and plays the linebacker position well. However, the Jets will need to work with Monty Rice when it comes to dropping back in coverage.

His strength is picking up running backs out of the backfield but would need some improvement covering other offensive players.

Fifth-Round 154th overall pick: IOL Sadarius Hutcherson - South Carolina

South Carolina IOL Sadarius Hutcherson

The New York Jets could get a steal with Sadarius Hutcherson.

Hutcherson could be a utility offensive lineman for the Jets. He has four years of experience playing left guard, right guard and left tackle. The Jets could start him out on the interior offensive line and develop him into a tackle if they need to.

Sixth-Round 186th overall pick: WR Dazz Newsome - North Carolina

Duke vs North Carolina

Dazz Newsome could help the New York Jets' offense by playing in the slot. Newsome has great route running skills and great hands.

The Jets took Tylan Wallace in the third round and found their slot wide receiver in the sixth. Newsome has hauled in 16 touchdowns in the past two seasons with the Tar Heels.

Sixth-Round 226th overall pick: CB Kary Vincent Jr. - LSU

Utah State vs LSU

Kary Vincent Jr. is someone the New York Jets could also play at the safety position if he's so needed.

LSU used Vincent Jr. at the slot position and safety. Vincent Jr. has great quickness and possesses great ball skills. The Jets could start him out in the slot but can also develop him into a free safety over time.