2021 NFL Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks, team needs and mock draft 

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the 2021 NFL Draft with a lot on their plate and a good amount of needs. This is the final season that Ben Roethlisberger will be their starting quarterback. The Steelers currently have eight picks in this year's draft.

2021 NFL Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Picks

Round 1: 24th pick

Round 2: 55th pick

Round 3: 87th pick

Round 4: 128th pick, 140th pick

Round 5: None

Round 6: 216th pick

Round 7: 245th pick, 254th pick

2021 NFL Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers Team Needs

Primary Positional Needs

Offensive Tackle, cornerback, running back, interior defensive lineman

Secondary Positional Needs

Interior offensive lineman, edge rusher, linebacker, quarterback, tight end

Ancillary Positional Needs

Wide receiver, interior defensive lineman

Don't Need

Safety

2021 NFL Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers full mock draft

First-Round 24th overall pick: Pittsburgh Steelers select RB Travis Etienne - Clemson

Clemson RB Travis Etienne

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has been at its best when it has been able to enjoy stability at the running back position. Travis Etienne will give Ben Roethlisberger a stable running back that can run and catch the football at a high level. Even though his pass blocking needs work, Etienne will bring an every down running back to Pittsburgh for the first time since Le'Veon Bell.

Second-Round 55th overall pick: Pittsburgh Steelers select OT Christian Darrisaw - Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw

Christian Darrisaw will bring an offensive tackle that has tremendous upside. Pittsburgh will receive an offensive lineman that has shown growth when it comes to committing penalties. Darrisaw is a great run blocker, which is something that the Steelers will need for Etienne to be successful.

Third-Round 87th overall pick: Pittsburgh Steelers select QB Kyle Trask - Florida

Florida QB Kyle Trask

Kyle Trask will be a successful NFL quarterback when his number is called. He will definitely benefit from sitting a season behind Ben Roethlisberger. Trask has the frame to be an NFL quarterback and possesses the arm strength and accuracy to be successful. Pittsburgh is getting a steal in the third-round and they can thank the Oklahoma Sooners for this selection.

Fourth Round 128th overall pick: Pittsburgh Steelers select IDL Marvin Wilson - Florida State

Florida State IDL Marvin Wilson

Marvin Wilson will give the Pittsburgh Steelers an interior defensive lineman that could benefit the team on passing downs. There's no question that his frame needs work and he could be in better shape. For a guy his size he shows great athleticism and power. Wilson will be a project, but with the right leadership he could be a great defensive player for the Steelers in the next two years.

Fourth-Round 140th overall pick: Pittsburgh Steelers select CB Shaun Wade - Ohio State

Ohio State CB Shaun Wade

Shaun Wade was once a top defensive cornerback prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft. He's seen his stock fall and that could be a win for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wade has shown that he can be an elite corner and will have a lot to prove in the NFL. The Steelers have a group of corners that will help Shaun Wade when it comes to development and Mike Tomlin is also known for his defensive coaching. Pittsburgh is a good fit for Wade in the fourth-round.

Sixth-Round 216th overall pick: Pittsburgh Steelers select IOL Drew Dalman - Stanford

Stanford IOL Drew Dalman

Drew Dalman will give the Pittsburgh Steelers an offensive center that uses great technique and hand placement. He has tremendous awareness and has the football IQ to recognize twists and stunts that are run by defensive fronts. The first thing the Steelers will need to do is work on Dalman's frame to add more mass because he's undersized.

Seventh-Round 245th overall pick: Pittsburgh Steelers select Edge Rusher Rashad Weaver - Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Edge Rusher Rashad Weaver

Rashad Weaver is definitely going to be a project for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. He has areas where he'll need to improve if he wants to make an impact in the NFL. Outside of the improvements, Weaver is long and powerful and does a great job at squeezing gaps as a rush defender and Pittsburgh can utilize him in multiple ways.

Seventh-Round 254th overall pick: Pittsburgh Steelers select WR Tamorrion Terry - Florida State

Florida State WR Tamorrion Terry

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to address the wide receiver position with their final pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Tamorrion Terry will be a project when it comes to his route running. He showed at Florida State that he can make explosive plays and will be a good deep threat down the field for Ben Roethlisberger.