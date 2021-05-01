NFL Draft 2021: 3 Best players available on the final day

With the second and third rounds of the 2021 NFL draft in the books, 105 players have had their names called.

Rounds four through seven will conclude on Saturday, as 155 more will have their names called. For the third consecutive day, the Jacksonville Jaguars will kick things off.

While most of the top players have found new homes, there are still a few quality players available who could make a big difference for the teams that draft them.

Let's look at the best players still available in the 2021 NFL draft.

Three best players available on Day 3 of the 2021 NFL draft

#1 - Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

One of the top linebacker prospects in the 2021 NFL draft, LSU's Jabril Cox, is still on the board.

The 6-foot-4, 231-pound junior was targeted 41 times last season in 352 coverage snaps but didn't allow a single touchdown and wasn't penalized once, according to Pro Football Focus.

Jabril Cox: 84.7 coverage grade in single coverage last season



1st among draft LBs 🔒 pic.twitter.com/WTFFYUB7OK — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 20, 2021

In his senior season with LSU, Cox started all 10 games and recorded the third-most tackles on the team with 58, including 6.5 tackles for loss, a sack and three interceptions.

It was Cox's first season with the Tigers after transferring from North Dakota State, where he helped the Bison win three FCS National Championships and compile a 45-1 record.

Cox missed LSU's Pro Day due to a hamstring injury.

#2 - Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina

North Carolina's Michael Carter enjoyed a terrific 2020 college football season, averaging eight yards per carry for the Tar Heels.

Carter led the country with 18 rushing attempts of 20 or more yards as a senior, finishing the season with 156 carries for 1,245 yards and nine rushing touchdowns. He also proved himself to be a capable receiver out of the backfield, hauling in 25 catches for 267 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in 11 games.

RB4 Michael Carter, UNC



🔹 Grade: 91.7 (4th)

🔹 Runs of 15+ yards: 29 (1st)@PFF_AustinGayle's NFL comp: Clyde Edwards-Helaire pic.twitter.com/nLJDeUCdRE — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 24, 2021

Carter finished his collegiate career with 3,404 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns. During North Carolina's Pro Day, he clocked a time of 4.50 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

#3 - Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

Among all wide receivers in the 2021 NFL draft class, Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace had the most catches of 20-plus yards in his college career with 40, according to Pro Football Focus.

The 6-foot, 190-pound senior ranked first in the Big 12 Conference and 16th in the FBS with 922 receiving yards. He averaged 5.9 receptions per game and caught six touchdowns. Wallace played in 10 of 11 games for the Cowboys in 2020 and started nine of those.

During Oklahoma State's Pro Day, Wallace clocked in a 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds.