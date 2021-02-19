2021 NFL Draft: 5 undervalued quarterbacks that will be available late 

The 2021 NFL draft is approaching quickly and there are a number of teams that are looking for quarterbacks. This year's draft is full of talent at the quarterback position. Once teams get past the top six quarterback prospects, things get a little foggy.

However, there are five quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL draft that could be helpful for NFL franchises with time. They're not going to be day one starters but in two to three years they could have the ability to make an impact.

With the NFL draft just over two months away, let's take a look at the top five quarterbacks that will be available late in the 2021 NFL draft.

2021 NFL Draft: Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M

Capital One Orange Bowl - Texas A&M v North Carolina

Kellen Mond has the skill set to be a sleeper pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He has put together four solid years at Texas A&M. The Aggies quarterback did not record double-digit interceptions in any of the four seasons with Texas A&M. Take a look at the four-year career at Texas A&M for Kellen Mond.

Kellen Mond: Highest-graded Senior Bowl QB (91.1) pic.twitter.com/2uheOyE1zW — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 31, 2021

Kellen Mond's Career Passing Stats at Texas A&M:

-- Completions: 801

-- Attempts: 1,358

-- Completion percentage: 59%

-- Passing yards: 9,661 yards

-- Touchdowns: 71

-- Interceptions: 27

Kellen Mond's Career Rushing Stats at Texas A&M:

-- Attempts: 438

-- Rushing yards: 1,609 yards

-- Rushing touchdowns: 22

2021 NFL Draft: Shane Buechele, QB, SMU

SMU v Texas State

Shane Buechele spent the first three years of his college career at the University of Texas. He only started two games at Texas during his junior season, which gave him the opportunity to redshirt and transfer to SMU. Buechele spent the last two seasons with SMU. Take a look at Shane Buechele's brilliant numbers from his successful college career.

Shane Buechele's Career Passing Stats:

-- Completions: 952

-- Attempts: 1,508

-- Completion percentage: 63.1%

-- Passing yards: 11,660 yards

-- Touchdowns: 87

-- Interceptions: 32

Shane Buechele's Career Rushing Stats:

-- Attempts: 290

-- Rushing yards: 478

-- Rushing touchdowns: 8

2021 NFL Draft: Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame

Alabama v Notre Dame

When Ian Book showed up at Notre Dame, he was redshirted for his freshman year. Once Ian Book took over the starting job at Notre Dame he never looked back. He went on to lead Notre Dame to two College Football Playoff appearances but failed to win either game. Take a look at how Ian Book put together four great seasons at Notre Dame.

Ian Book's Career Passing Stats at Notre Dame:

-- Completions: 728

-- Attempts: 1,141

-- Completion percentage: 63.8%

-- Passing yards: 8,948 yards

-- Touchdowns: 72

-- Interceptions: 20

Ian Book's Career Rushing Stats at Notre Dame:

-- Attempts: 361

-- Rushing yards: 1,517 yards

-- Rushing touchdowns: 17

2021 NFL Draft: Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas

Texas v Oklahoma State

Sam Ehlinger has started four seasons for the Texas Longhorns. Ehlinger is undersized for an NFL quarterback. For what Sam Ehlinger lacks in size, he makes up for it with his heart and hard work. Ehlinger will use the hard work and determination that he used at Texas in the NFL.

Future Buccaneers Quarterback 👀 Sam Ehlinger pic.twitter.com/RiRoZtG4Kk — 🏴‍☠️Chris James🏴‍☠️ SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS!🏆🏆 (@ChrisJames5980) February 11, 2021

Sam Ehlinger's Career Passing Stats at Texas:

-- Completions: 923

-- Attempts: 1,476

-- Completion percentage: 62.5%

-- Passing yards: 11,436 yards

-- Touchdowns: 94

-- Interceptions: 27

Sam Ehlinger's Career Rushing Stats at Texas:

-- Attempts: 554

-- Rushing yards: 1,903 yards

-- Rushing touchdowns: 33

2021 NFL Draft: K.J. Costello, QB, Mississippi State

Mississippi State v LSU

K.J. Costello spent the first three years of his college career at the University of Stanford. Costello transferred from Stanford to join Mississippi State for his final year. K.J. Costello will need a lot of work and time to develop. The best fit for Costello is going to be a team that has an established NFL quarterback to give him time to develop into a starter.

K.J. Costello's Career Passing Stats:

-- Completions: 629

-- Attempts: 1,000

-- Completion percentage: 62.9%

-- Passing yards: 7,434 yards

-- Touchdowns: 55

-- Interceptions: 29

K.J. Costello is more of a pocket passing quarterback and doesn't show much mobility. He recorded 31 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 112 attempts in four years in college.