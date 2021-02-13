2021 NFL Draft: Washington CB Elijah Molden

Washington Huskies' Elijah Molden is currently the fifth-best cornerback in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is ranked 55th in overall prospects for the draft. Molden played four years in Washington and put together his best season during his junior year.

In that year, Elijah Molden recorded 79 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, 12 pass deflections, and one fumble recovery. With his senior season being cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Molden is one of the lucky players that had a standout junior year.

In thirty-six games at Washington, Elijah Molden recorded 153 total tackles, 7 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 19 pass deflections, and two fumble recoveries. His four-year career in Washington helped him land as the fifth-best cornerback in the 2021 NFL Draft and the 55th best overall prospect.

2021 NFL Draft: Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

Washington CB Elijah Molden

The Washington Huskies generally lined Elijah Molden up on the inside of their secondary. During his four years at Washington, Molden showed great athleticism and tremendous ability to cover slot wide receivers in a nickel formation. The only knock on the Washington cornerback is that he may not meet the measurables when it comes to an NFL corner.

Elijah Molden & Jevon Holland are going to make the fans of whoever drafts them VERY happy for years to come. #BackThePac #GoDucks #BowDown pic.twitter.com/o5rOV8CY0J — FQ PAC 12 (@FQPAC12_) December 21, 2020

Elijah Molden will give the NFL franchise a cornerback that can be a big contributor in their run defense with his tackling abilities. In coverage, he plays with great instincts, which helps him make up for what he lacks. Molden showed on film that he has the ability to bait quarterbacks into throws.

Whoever drafts Elijah Molden will use him as a nickel cornerback. However, he can fit in any system as long as they take advantage of his instincts and talent on the inside. Molden is a second or third-round draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but will be a starting cornerback with tremendous upside.

Advertisement

Elijah Molden possesses the skill-set to play either corner or safety in the NFL. He allowed 14 receptions on 26 targets. During the 2019 college football season, Pro Football Focus had him as the 2nd best coverage cornerback in the NCAA.

PFF's Pac-12 Player of the Year



🏆 Elijah Molden, Washington Cornerback pic.twitter.com/yQj5LZABl3 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) December 23, 2020

One thing no one can question about Molden is his heart and work ethic. He is the type of player who is the first to show up and the last to leave. Molden has a sponge for the mind, which will help him in the NFL.

2021 NFL Draft Projections: Round 2: Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, and Los Angeles Chargers. Round 3: Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, or Atlanta Falcons.