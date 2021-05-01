2021 NFL Draft: What time does the NFL Draft start on Day 3?

Each of the 32 NFL franchise teams has made a minimum of two picks during Day 1 and 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft. Some rosters have improved exponentially, and fans are now beginning to get a true feel for the extent of competition in the league come autumn.

Thankfully, the festivities aren't over yet, though!

The draft process is set to continue this afternoon (Saturday, May 1).

The event will be broadcast live around the world from Cleveland, Ohio.

Many of the premier talents have already been snapped up by NFL teams hungry to fortify their respective rosters, but there are some top players still languishing on the board: the likes of LSU linebacker Jabril Cox; North Carolina running back Michael Carter, Stanford center Drew Dalman and USC wide receiver Aman-Ra St. Brown (to name but a few!).

It's your team's last chance to buttress its roster with one of college football's most hotly-tipped talents, so enough with the chit-chat -- let's get it on!

What time does the 2021 NFL Draft begin today (Saturday), May 1?

The final day of draft action is scheduled to get underway at 12 pm EST, 5 pm EST, or 9.30 pm IST.

As with previous rounds, the fourth - seventh rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft will take place at the FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Franchise teams will only get 5 minutes to make their picks during the final rounds, and the lack of time really plays into the proceedings as war rooms are forced to rush picks and trades.

Generally, day three of the draft lasts for about five hours, give or take thirty minutes either way.

Vikings fans, get to know LB Chazz Surratt with this @ChaseGoodbread feature on the former QB who made a bold and rare decision to switch positions and sides of the ball.https://t.co/3vPDasPqKF pic.twitter.com/Ucbh7IIz0q — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) May 1, 2021

American viewers on the East Coast will be happily watching along all afternoon; hardcore European fans can finally get a good night's sleep since the event will be over by about 11 pm, and my Indian colleagues will be able to get a long-overdue Sunday lie-in: the draft should be completed by about 2.30 am IST and there is no Day 4 to set an alarm for (hats off to our Sportskeeda editing team; I don't know how you did it!?)

Pull up your gym socks and get ready for the final epic day of fantastic 2021 NFL Draft action! And remember, Tom Brady was a 7th round pick!

You never know!