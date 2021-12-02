2021 NFL Playoff Picture Week 13 - 5 NFC teams battling for the wild card spots

The NFL playoff race is a vastly different story in both conferences. The AFC is like the Wild West all throughout, while the NFC has some structure for at least the top five seeds. After that is where the fun begins with all the possibilities with the wild card spots.

As it stands now, the Los Angeles Rams, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Washington Football Team hold the three wild card spots in the NFC. After that there is a whole list of teams still with hope they can reach the postseason. Even the 4-7 New York Giants are not out of the running just yet.

Let's take a look at the five NFL teams with the best odds to take home a wild-card spot in the NFC.

5 NFL teams battling for the 3 NFC wild card spots

#5 - Atlanta Falcons

The 5-6 Atlanta Falcons being alive in the NFL playoff race is a surprise given their play as of late. Three weeks ago saw the Falcons get dismantled by a 43-3 final against the Dallas Cowboys. Next up was a 25-0 beatdown at the hands of the New England Patriots.

But the Falcons took care of business against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12 and have a chance to make a huge statement in Week 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One thing going for Atlanta is that they hold the tiebreaker over the New Orleans Saints thanks to a head-to-head victory. However, they have already lost to both Tampa Bay and Carolina.

All five of the Falcons' wins have come against NFL teams who currently have a losing record. Taking down the Buccaneers would prove they are legitimate in this NFC playoff race.

#4 - Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are an incredibly difficult NFL team to figure out. The team is 5-6 and all six losses have come by single-digit margins. So a few different breaks here and there and this is a sure playoff team.

They currently sit in eighth spot in the NFC standings, right behind Washington. Kirk Cousins' squad should be able to climb back to .500 as well this week with a game against the Detroit Lions.

Getting to 6-6 could help gain some separation from the three other 5-6 teams in the conference. Conversely, a loss against the Lions would prove this Vikings team may need to make some changes in the 2022 NFL offseason.

In addition to the game against the Lions, the Vikings still have two against the Chicago Bears and another against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The tough tests come against the Rams and Green Bay Packers, but Minnesota did just beat the Packers two weeks ago.

It's been a crucial NFL season for Cousins and head coach Mike Zimmer. If they can't even finish with a winning record, one of the duo may need to go to move forward.

