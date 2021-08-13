2021 NFL preseason: 5 underdogs to watch out for

The NFL is back in full force and the time for hyping up second-year players and rookies after limited snaps is now . The rosters are quite fluid in the NFL, but they're never as fluid as they are during the month of August.

In the next three weeks, the young players will take steps forward and the old players will take steps toward the door.

As the old guard makes way, here are five NFL underdogs who are making up ground on their supposed mentors.

Top underdogs to watch in the NFL preseason

#1 - Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

Javonte Williams is the successor to Phillip Lindsay. He was drafted in the second round of the draft this year and is currently getting his feet wet in the NFL behind Melvin Gordon.

Gordon is 28 years old and, while he still has time left in the NFL, running backs last longer than any other position in the NFL. At the same time, Williams was lauded as one of the top running backs in the NFL draft.

The next three weeks should be more than enough to make Gordon sweat.

#2 - Ceedee Lamb for the starting role

Most people are expecting Amari Cooper to retain his starting role in Dallas. However, CeeDee Lamb had an explosive rookie year and, with only a little improvement, could be a better receiver than Cooper.

Last season, Lamb earned over 900 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Cooper earned 1,114 yards and five touchdowns.

CeeDee Lamb has that Hall of Fame mentality 🗣 pic.twitter.com/q5BbJTJSP1 — PFF (@PFF) August 9, 2021

#3 - Mac Jones for Week One starting job

Week 1 of the preseason isn't even over yet and Cam Newton has already come out hurting. His accuracy was shaky as ever, the highlight being him missing an easy screen pass to a wide-open running back four yards away. After Newton finished, rookie Mac Jones came in. There was a night-and-day difference.

Granted, Jones played with the backups, but his accuracy was on point. He should have had a touchdown on a deep pass to a receiver on a fly route but the receiver lost the ball. Additionally, he looked confident and was able to avoid critical mistakes.

Cam Newton's future in New England looks to be nearing its expiration date.

#4 - Rhamondre Stephenson, RB, New England Patriots

Late in the game against the Washington Football Team, the Patriots were happy to wait out the clock. However, Ron Rivera was still playing to win and called a timeout to preserve the clock. The Patriots were forced to go back to running the ball.

Rhamondre Stephenson got the ball on a pitch to the right side of the field and took it to the house, outrunning everyone in Washington. That play alone may be enough to get him a spot on an NFL roster. It was his second touchdown of the game.

#5 - Dwayne Haskins, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The search for Big Ben's replacement is an ongoing process in Pittsburgh, with the aging quarterback looking on. Over the next couple of seasons, the search may become one of the top stories in the NFL.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles

Dwayne Haskins flamed out in Washington, but the Steelers picked him up on a flyer. So far, it seems to be working out. Granted, he is the de facto third-string quarterback right now, but he is dominating the competition.

Haskins was solid in the Hall of Fame Game and was even better in the first week of the NFL preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles. He finished with 16 of 22 passes complete, 161 yards and a touchdown. If he keeps this up, he will win the backup spot over Mason Rudolph and the Steelers may have their quarterback of the future.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha