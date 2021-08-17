2021 NFL Preseason: 5 underdogs to watch out for

The NFL preseason is where a lot of feel-good stories come to life, as players, mostly undrafted, finally get the chance to book a spot on a 53-man roster.

It's easy to get excited when your team gets a big talent during the NFL draft, but the undrafted/late-round players work their entire lives to be there as well. When some of them finally overcome the odds and have the opportunity to stay on the roster following the final cuts, it's always a happy moment for them.

By definition, though, an underdog is someone who beats the odds, so it's not only players who are late-round picks who deserve this recognition. High-profile draft picks whose NFL careers got off to slow starts also qualify as underdogs.

On that note, here's a look at 5 underdogs to watch out for during the 2021 NFL preseason:

#1 PJ Walker, Carolina Panthers

Walker is a former Houston Roughnecks quarterback who took the XFL by storm before the league was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He impressed for the Carolina Panthers after Sam Darnold was rested from the first week of the preseason.

An undrafted player out of Temple, Walker showed his elusiveness by evading pressure, and throwing on the run a number of times. His deep throws were also impressive. He's not close to pushing Sam Darnold for a starting spot, but the first week of NFL preseason showed he's at least a reliable backup.

#2 Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Stevenson, a fourth-round pick in 2021, is facing a crowded running back rotation to get himself some snaps in the regular NFL season. He made the most of his opportunities, with 127 yards on ten carries during Thursday's game against the Washington Football Team to open the NFL preseason.

Stevenson, a strong running back who's also very fast and hard to tackle, seems like LeGarrette Blount, who played for the Patriots over the last decade. The rookie granted himself some first-team reps and the attention of the coaching staff.

#3 Dwayne Haskins, Pittsburgh Steelers

Dwayne Haskins during NFL preseason week 1

Haskins is the only high-profile pick on this list. But after a dreadful start to his NFL career in Washington, he seems to understand that he will not get infinite chances if he doesn't push to turn things around.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers for the entire NFL offseason, where he's hoping to surpass Mason Rudolph on the depth chart, Haskins is showing more and more understanding and command of the offense. He led the Steelers to a great comeback over the Eagles in preseason week 1. His talent is better than Rudolph's, so he needs to keep pushing hard.

#4 Rodney Adams, Chicago Bears

When Justin Fields took the field with the second-team offense for the first time in the preseason, every player on the field had an extra chance to impress NFL teams, as the level of attention was high when the Bears had the ball.

Adams made the most of his opportunities in the first preseason game, hauling four catches for 59 yards and showing great awareness during his routes. He also made a contested catch over a Miami Dolphins defender in close coverage. His chances of making the 53-man roster are good now.

#5 Quez Watkins, Philadelphia Eagles

Watkins was a late-round pick for the Eagles in 2020 when the team desperately needed speed in the wide receiver position. But his strong showing in camp and in the preseason week 1 made it clear that he's much more than just a deep threat.

With great route-running prowess and ability to register a low number of drops, a speciality of Eagles' receivers, Watkins not only carved his spot on the 53-man roster, but he has also made his case to start in week 1 over Jalen Reagor. Don't be surprised if he becomes one of the best friends of Jalen Hurts.

Edited by Bhargav