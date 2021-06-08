2021 NFL Schedule: Chicago Bears game-by-game & win-loss record predictions as Dalton-Fields era begins

The Chicago Bears started their 2020-21 NFL season with a 5-1 record but lost six straight games to slip out of playoff reckoning. However, the Bears won three of their last four games to finish their campaign with an 8-8 record and reach the playoffs.

However, the Mitchell Trubisky-led Chicago Bears lost their road playoff game against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints 9-21 to end their season. The Bears then made the tough decision to let their franchise quarterback Mitchell Trubisky hit the free-agent market.

The Bears made a go for Russell Wilson this off-season but could not land the star quarterback. They then decided to sign veteran QB Andy Dalton. Head coach Matt Nagy figured he had to do something and needed to find a franchise quarterback in the NFL Draft.

The Chicago Bears pulled off a massive trade with the New York Giants in the 2021 NFL Draft to land former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields to lead the franchise.

Matt Nagy and the Chicago Bears have made it known they will not send Justin Fields on the field unless he's ready. Nagy is prepared to enter the 2021-22 season with Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback. So it remains to be seen when Fields becomes the starting QB.

Many NFL analysts feel Justin Fields could be the top rookie in 2021. Fields is entering his rookie season with a massive chip on his shoulder. After watching his draft stock fall before the draft, he will have something to prove this season.

Chicago Bears 2021 Schedule - Predictions

Here's a game-by-game prediction of how the Chicago Bears' 2021 season might turn out:

Week 1: at Los Angeles Rams

Prediction: L 35-14

The Chicago Bears will start their 2021-22 NFL season against a familiar foe when they make the trip out west to meet Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. Andy Dalton's first start as the Bears' quarterback will come against the top defense in the NFL, and the Bears could come up short.

Week 2: vs Cincinnati Bengals

Prediction: W 28-17

Andy Dalton will face his former team for the second straight season. The Chicago Bears defense could have a monstrous game, with their veteran quarterback beating his former team for the second season running.

Week 3: at Cleveland Browns

Prediction: L 42-10

Andy Dalton will face the most improved defense in 2021. The Cleveland Browns, who have the potential to be a top-three outfit in the NFL, should overwhelm the Chicago Bears' offense in this game.

Week 4: vs Detroit Lions

Prediction: L 24-21

The Chicago Bears will get their first crack at a division rival in Week 4 of their 2021 campaign. After possibly losing their first three games of the season, the Detroit Lions could register their first win of the campaign with a late field goal.

Week 5: at Las Vegas Raiders

Prediction: W 35-17

Justin Fields will likely make his first start against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. The Raiders struggled in defense in 2020 and didn't make many improvements during the off-season. So Fields will fancy picking up a win for his team on his first start in his rookie season.

Week 6: vs Green Bay Packers

Prediction: W 24-17

Justin Fields could get his first taste of the Packers-Bears rivalry in Week 6. Green Bay could be without Aaron Rodgers after a possible trade during the off-season. So Fields will likely pick up his second win in as many outings for the Chicago Bears.

Week 7: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Prediction: L 35-17

The Chicago Bears will meet defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7. Against one of the best defenses in the NFL, Fields will likely taste his first defeat of his rookie season. The Buccaneers' defense could force multiple turnovers, leading to a loss for the Chicago Bears.

Week 8: vs San Francisco 49ers

Prediction: W 24-17

Trey Lance and Justin Fields will possibly meet for the first time in the NFL in one of the most anticipated matchups between rookie quarterbacks this year. Fields could get the better of Lance and the 49ers in this Week-8 matchup.

Week 9: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Prediction: L 24-10

The Chicago Bears will travel to meet the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9, where their rookie QB Justin Fields could face one of his most significant road tests. The Pittsburgh Steelers defense will likely suffocate Fields and beat the Chicago Bears.

Week 10: Bye Week

The Chicago Bears will enter their Bye Week at 4-5, with eight games left in the 2021-22 season.

Week 11: vs Baltimore Ravens

Prediction: L 35-17

Against the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson and JK Dobbins, the Chicago Bears defense could come up second-best. The Bears will likely have a tough time moving the ball and retaining possession, which could result in their defeat.

Week 12: at Detroit Lions

Prediction: W 28-10

Justin Fields should bounce back after two straight losses to AFC North opponents. The Lions could struggle in offense against a talented Bears defense, as the Chicago Bears, leaning on their rookie QB, return to winning ways.

Week 13: vs Arizona Cardinals

Prediction: W 24-21

Kyler Murray and Justin Fields will meet for the first time in the NFL. The Chicago Bears have the more talented pass rush, which could shows against Arizona. This game could be decided in the fourth quarter, where the Chicago Bears could take the win by scoring a game-winning field goal.

Week 14: at Green Bay Packers

Prediction: W 17-14

In their second meeting of the season, the Chicago Bears could be too strong for the Green Bay Packers once again. Green Bay's offense could struggle to move the ball against a resolute Bears defense. Justin Fields will likely score a game-winning drive capped off with a game-winning field goal.

Week 15: vs Minnesota Vikings

Prediction: W 35-21

The Minnesota Vikings will get their first shot at Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears in this Week-15 game. But Minnesota's struggles to control the line of scrimmage could mean the Bears' defense gets to Kirk Cousins, and Justin Fields puts on a show on Monday Night and leads the Bears to victory.

Week 16: at Seattle Seahawks

Prediction: L 31-17

The Chicago Bears could head into troubled waters when they travel across the country to meet the Seattle Seahawks. Their secondary could have a tough time against DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and Russell Wilson will likely lead the Seahawks to a massive win.

Week 17: vs New York Giants

Prediction: L 35-14

The New York Giants are going to be a tough assignment for any team this season. Daniel Jones and Kenny Golladay could ask questions of the Bears' defense, with Saquon Barkley turning out to be the decisive factor. Justin Fields could have a field day passing the ball, but his passing yards may not produce touchdowns, and the Chicago Bears could endure a second straight defeat.

Week 18: at Minnesota Vikings

Prediction: W 31-28

In their final meeting of the regular season, the Chicago Bears could pull off a close victory against the Minnesota Vikings. Justin Fields could augment his claim for Offensive Rookie of the Year by throwing for a few touchdowns in the Chicago Bears' win.

