2021 NFL Schedule: Cleveland Browns game-by-game and win-loss record predictions

The Cleveland Browns became a contender in the AFC North in 2020. They beat the Pittsburgh Steelers twice - once in the last week of the series and then in the Wild Card playoff.

The Cleveland Browns' success in making the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2002 could see them make another run in 2021. In a competitive AFC North, that could be a lofty task. But with a successful draft and building on the assets they already have, the Cleveland Browns should remain contenders to do so.

Cleveland Browns' 2021 Schedule Predictions

Here's a game-by-game analysis of the Cleveland Browns' 2021 regular-season schedule:

Week 1: @ Kansas City Chiefs

Prediction: L 34-28

In a rematch of the AFC Divisional game, the Cleveland Browns will travel to the Arrowhead Stadium. This could be a close matchup between the Chiefs and Browns, as it was last season. But with the Chiefs having rebuilt their offensive line and added some key defensive pieces, they should emerge victorious.

Week 2: vs Houston Texans

Prediction: W 35-3

The Houston Texans don't seem like they would be the most dominant football team this season. The Texans have fallen apart this off-season, and there are still questions about their starting quarterback going into Week 1. The Cleveland Browns should capitalize on that and register their first home victory.

Week 3: vs Chicago Bears

Prediction: W 28-21

The Cleveland Browns will face former AFC North rival Andy Dalton, the new quarterback for the Chicago Bears, in this Week-3 matchup. The Browns defense, led by Myles Garrett, should have no problem defeating the Bears.

Week 4: @ Minnesota Vikings

Prediction: L 21-7

The Cleveland Browns could have their hands full with the Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson combination. Moreover, the US Bank Stadium packed with Vikings fans makes for a difficult environment for a visiting team.

Week 5: Los Angeles Chargers

Prediction: L 31-14

A visit to the So-Fi Stadium will be the second road game in a row for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns could be fatigued ahead of their faceoff with reigning Rookie of the Year quarterback Justin Herbert. The Chargers have a solid offensive line that will allow Herbert to make plays, making it hard on the visiting defense to stop the pass.

Week 6: vs Arizona Cardinals

Prediction: L 28-10

The Cleveland Browns will be back for a home game, but against the Cardinals, that may be no easy feat. With Kyler Murray and the crew heading into Cleveland, JJ Watt could have a say in how productive Baker Mayfield and his offense would be.

Week 7: vs Denver Broncos

Prediction: W 35-21

The Cleveland Browns could get back on track with a week-7 matchup against the Denver Broncos. With the Broncos' quarterback situation still uncertain, it should be easy for the Cleveland defense to hold off the Broncos.

Week 8: vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Prediction: W 21-20

And they meet again. This first of two meetings between the AFC North rivals is sure to be full of fireworks in 2021. The first meeting between the two could go in favor of the Cleveland Browns simply because of home-field advantage.

A spooky matchup in the AFC North.



The @steelers take on the @Browns on Halloween. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/dCV95xQ04s — NFL (@NFL) May 23, 2021

Week 9: at Cincinnati Bengals

Prediction: W 28-27

This series could split like it has in previous seasons, but it will be interesting to see who gets which victory. The Cleveland Browns will probably get this one at home.

Week 10: at New England Patriots

Prediction: L 28-20

A trip to Foxboro won't be a piece of cake for the Cleveland Browns. The Patriots have made some improvements in offense this off-season, so Bill Belichick could find a way to get a win over his former team.

Week 11: vs Detroit Lions

Prediction: W 35-17

The Detroit Lions are similar to the Houston Texans in the fact that they don't really have an identity as of now. The Lions have continued to struggle the past few seasons to get any momentum going,and that could stay the same with Jared Goff under center.

Week 12: at Baltimore Ravens

Prediction: L 28-20

The Cleveland Browns and Ravens' first meeting of the season will come just before the Browns get a bye. A trip to Baltimore before a late-season bye could be a recipe for a loss, though.

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: vs Baltimore Ravens

Prediction: W 27-18

And, on the other side of the bye, the two teams will meet again. The Cleveland Browns could pull out a victory, being the home side in this matchup.

Week 15: vs Las Vegas Raiders

Prediction: W 30-20

This game could go either way. The Raiders have been working to improve the offensive issues they had in 2020. But that may not have enough to stop the Cleveland Browns.

Week 16: at Green Bay Packers

Prediction: L 42-24

Going to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers is a tough task. And although Baker Mayfield is leading the Cleveland Browns to a new era of winning, this game might just come too soon for them.

Week 17: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Prediction: L 42-21

Late in the season, the Steelers could be holding hard feelings from 2020. This time the Steelers, and all their fans, will want to stop the Cleveland Browns from having any success at Heinz Field.

Week 18: vs Cincinnati Bengals

Prediction: W 21-20

In their last game of the year, this division might still be up in the air. With a home game against the Bengals, who might already have been eliminated at this point, it's safe to say it'd be a win for the Cleveland Browns.

2021 Season Prediction: 9-8.