2021 NFL schedule: Los Angeles Rams game-by-game & win-loss record predictions 

The Los Angeles Rams are trying to win a Super Bowl in 2021 and have made big changes to their roster this offseason to achieve their goal.

They added quarterback Matthew Stafford and receivers DeSean Jackson and Tutu Atwell to their offense. With Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, and Darious Williams returning, the core of their top-ranked defense is back for another run.

To win the Super Bowl, they will need to have a great regular season. Will it happen? Here's what's likely.

Los Angeles Rams Season Predictions

Week 1 - Sept. 12: vs Chicago Bears

The game will be a feature presentation on Sunday Night Football, a rare experience for Matthew Stafford. The lights and pressure of primetime get to him and he loses.

Week 2 - Sept. 19: at Indianapolis Colts

Carson Wentz and Matthew Stafford need a little more time to get comfortable with their new teams. Both quarterbacks have sloppy performances but Wentz struggles more. The Los Angeles Rams win.

Week 3 - Sept. 26: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Los Angeles Rams are slept on by Tom Brady, who is gearing up to face Bill Belichick the following week. The Los Angeles Rams pull off an upset and win by four points.

Week 4 - Oct. 3: vs Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals' defense is exposed in this game and even though Kyler Murray puts up a good fight, it is simply not enough as the Rams win.

Week 5 - Oct. 7: at Seattle Seahawks

Matthew Stafford is not as comfortable as he thought he was. The fans roaring in the stadium unsettle the Rams and they come up short.

Week Six - Oct. 17: at New York Giants

The Los Angeles Rams win easily due to their superior roster.

Week Seven - Oct. 24: vs Lions

This is the revenge game of the season for the Los Angeles Rams. Sean McVay beats Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford beats his old team. The Los Angeles Rams win by 20 points.

Week Eight - Oct. 31: at Houston Texans

The Texans limp into this game unprepared and dealing with chaos in the quarterback room. The Los Angeles Rams come in cool, calm, and collected. The game is over in the first quarter as the visiting Rams record an easy win.

Week Nine - Nov. 7: vs Tennessee Titans

The Los Angeles Rams come into the game cocky but struggle to cope with the Tennessee Titans' running game and end up losing.

Week Ten - Nov. 15: at San Francisco 49ers

Trey Lance is the starting quarterback at this point, and the San Francisco 49ers are struggling in his rookie year. The Los Angeles Rams win by 16 points.

Week 12 - Nov. 28: at Green Bay Packers

If the Los Angeles Rams end up playing Aaron Rodgers then they lose this game. However, as Aaron Rodgers is not a Green Bay Packer after being traded, the Rams win in convincing fashion.

Week 13 - Dec. 5: vs Jacksonville Jaguars

This game is an easy win for the Los Angeles Rams as Trevor Lawrence is struggling to carry a team in his rookie season.

Week 14 - Dec. 13: at Arizona Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams are more comfortable at this point in the season and are hitting their peak. They win easily.

Week 15 - Dec. 19: vs Seattle Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams are more comfortable in this battle in Sofi Stadium and win big.

Week 16 - Dec. 26: at Minnesota Vikings

Matthew Stafford struggles against an old NFC North rival and the Los Angeles Rams lose by ten points.

Week 17 - Jan. 2: at Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens win. Lamar Jackson's legs are too fast and the Rams' linebackers cannot stop the run.

Week 18 - Jan. 9: vs San Francisco 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams win the game. Trey Lance puts together a solid performance but the Rams win by three points.

Los Angeles Rams Season Prediction: 12-5

The Los Angeles Rams will start 2021 a little slow but will quickly find their groove in the middle of the season. They will stumble towards the finish with back-to-back losses but will ultimately head into the playoffs feeling good after a commanding win against the San Francisco 49ers.

Once in the playoffs, it seems likely that Matthew Stafford will be able to beat a low seed and will struggle against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in the next round.