2021 NFL Season: Top 5 teams that may not win the Super Bowl 

The 2020 season saw a plethora of NFL teams that had success in the regular season and in the playoffs. In their first playoff run in over a decade, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl for the first time in 18 years.

There were also NFL teams that were very close to making a playoff run in 2020. With some adjustments in 2021, they might just do that. After an interesting 2020 campaign in all facets, the 2021 season could be more of the same.

On that note, let's have a look at five NFL teams that could have successful campaigns in 2021 but may not win the Super Bowl.

#1 Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns made huge leaps in 2020. They made the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and were one of three teams in the AFC North to reach the postseason. After defeating the Steelers in the Wild Card round, the Browns fell to the Kansas City Chiefs the next weekend in the AFC Divisional Round.

The Cleveland Browns, who have a very solid offense, will get wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. back this season. Quarterback Baker Mayfield seems to have found his rhythm with the offense, and the team continues to build a defense that can contend against other contending teams in their division.

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up minicamp this week and our @Wardonsports has two critical take-a-ways from what happened there. https://t.co/oOlGsEtka6 — The Browns Wire (@TheBrownsWire) June 19, 2021

The Cleveland Browns will look to continue their success in the league and work their way up the AFC North division rankings. But the Kansas City Chiefs seem like an overwhelming force in the AFC that is going to be hard to beat for years to come.

It might prove too difficult a task for the Cleveland Browns to get past the Chiefs for a trip to the big game.

#2 Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks went 12-4 last season and were one of the best NFL teams down the stretch. But issues in defense and lack of weapons in offense led to a disappointing Wild Card weekend loss to their division rivals, the Los Angeles Rams.

The NFC West will continue to be a tough division, as the Arizona Cardinals are young and getting better each season. If healthy, the San Francisco 49ers will also be better than they were in 2020, which would make for a tough path for the Seahawks to another division title and even the Super Bowl championship.

.@DangeRussWilson is ready to bring another Super Bowl to Seattle! 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/0YS1zyZKPP — KUBE 93.3 (@KUBE933) June 12, 2021

#3 New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are in a unique situation that many NFL teams haven't dealt with lately. Quarterback Drew Brees retired shortly after the 2020 season. So the Saints now need to find not only a starting quarterback but also one who would bring the leadership that Brees did.

As of now, it seems the New Orleans Saints plan to utilize both Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill in the quarterback position in 2021. It does bring versatility to the Saints' offense that could make things difficult for opposing defenses, but it remains to be seen how long would be that last.

Perched in the same division as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, it's going to be difficult for the Saints to go for it all this season. The Saints could get a Wild Card spot because they do have the wherewithal to have a strong NFL campaign, but winning it all might not be on the cards for them in 2021.

#4 Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team won the NFC East division with a 7-9 record. A loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round ended Washington's season, though.

Washington signed NFL veteran journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick this off-season and would hope he can help keep the team afloat in the division. But with the Cowboys and Giants on their tails last season and ready to contend in 2021, Washington may not have the same luck this year.

#5 Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans showed a lot of promise in the last few NFL seasons, but their playoff dreams were ended last year by the Baltimore Ravens. With the acquisition of wide receiver Julio Jones, the Titans' offense is likely to be one of the best in the NFL.

But as with other teams in the AFC, the Chiefs could prove to be too much to handle for the Titans in the 2021 NFL season. The NFL is stacked with talented teams, especially in the AFC, which might cut short the playoff dreams of many teams.

Edited by BH