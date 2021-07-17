2021 NFL Training Camp: Top 5 rookies to watch 

The 2021 NFL Draft class is filled with promising young rookies who are destined to make an impact in the NFL. While some rookies will be expected to make an immediate impact, others will be allowed to ease into the league by their teams and grow to the next level.

Which rookies will make an immediate impact and standout during training camp remains to be seen, but it sure will be fun to watch. On that note, here are five rookies to watch out for in NFL training camp.

#1 Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers were last in the run game last season. To address that, they drafted Alabama running back sensation Najee Harris. So far in rookie camp and mandatory minicamp, Harris has impressed his teammates and coaching staff with his work ethic and talent.

With a full training camp and pre-season schedule ahead, Harris should be one of the top rookies to watch out for and could be one of the best of the 2021 season.

#2 Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

When a team uses their first overall draft pick on a quarterback, it's usually one of the biggest headlines throughout the preseason. When the Jacksonville Jaguars did just that by drafting Trevor Lawrence, it was assumed he would be their starter.

There could be even more talk about Lawrence's performance during training camp, as head coach Urban Meyer has said that Lawrence would essentially have to earn the starting quarterback job.

#3 Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

Justin Fields' draft stock fluctuated throughout his final season at Ohio State and pre-draft. Fields does have the qualities to be a pro quarterback and could easily beat out Andy Dalton for the starting job.

The fact that he continued to be passed on by teams at the beginning of the first round may add fuel to the fire in his motivation to succeed.

#4 Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons opted out of the 2020 season at Penn State due to COVID-19 concerns. Nevertheless, he is still one of the most highly touted rookies in the 2021 NFL Draft. Days before the Dallas Cowboys drafted him, veteran linebacker Sean Lee retired, and Leighton Vander Esch continues to struggle with injuries.

Parsons is now in a position to be the future of the Cowboys' defense. But it will be interesting to see if a year off the field prohibits any early development at training camp or if he picks up right where he left off, coincidentally at the AT&T Stadium in the 2019 Cotton Bowl.

With three notable offseason additions, including Micah Parsons, the #DallasCowboys have new found depth at LB, so how will they sort out the snaps & roles? ⬇️ — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 13, 2021

#5 Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts has been one of the most talked-about rookies in this class. With the departure of Julio Jones, Pitts is expected to be a big target for quarterback Matt Ryan. How the offense runs with Pitts and Calvin Ridley will determine how dynamic the Falcons will be, which should be interesting to watch in the NFC South.

