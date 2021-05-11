Why does Kyle Brandt feel Justin Fields is the most NFL-ready player?

Referring to Justin Fields on Good Morning Football, show co-host Kyle Brandt said that he "can't think of a more NFL-ready player than this guy."

"I cant think of a more NFL ready player than this guy." -- @KyleBrandt



Should Justin Fields be the Bears starting QB in Week 1? pic.twitter.com/UrTA1Rlr8y — GMFB (@gmfb) May 10, 2021

Why Justin Fields is the most NFL-ready player

The show pointed out that Justin Fields led the FBS with 78 total touchdowns from 2019 to 2020. The host also explained that Justin Fields has the experience with big-time games and playoff situations to be able to skip the bridge-quarterback stage and simply start in Week One.

Kyle Brandt also went on to show why Matt Nagy might be on the same page as Brandt. He explained that Fields is "Matt Nagy's guy," pointing out that Mitchell Trubisky predated Nagy's tenure.

Brandt then explained that Nagy's shown himself to take quarterbacks out of the game quickly when he thinks they are not the solution. Nagy did this with Mitchell Trubisky when he sat him for Nick Foles last season.

Brandt explained that since Nagy is likely to be quickly unhappy with bridge-quarterback Andy Dalton's performance anyway, why not just go straight to Justin Fields?

It is also worth pointing out that Matt Nagy is seen largely as "Andy Reid Jr." around the league. Meaning, he has a similar football philosophy to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and the same potential ability as him. The hope for Bears fans is now that Matt Nagy has his guy, the Bears can get something going similar to what Kansas City is now enjoying with Patrick Mahomes.

If Justin Fields starts this season, his most reliable target will be wide receiver Allen Robinson. He'll also have Cole Kmet as an option. In case he fails to throw the ball, he would have running back David Montgomery to lean on.

Allen Robinson

Allen Robinson is coming off a superb season based on his PFF grade of 88.4. In 2020, he caught over 100 passes and reached 1250 yards of offense in addition to six touchdowns. The next quarterback will rely heavily on him.

Cole Kmet will be entering his second year after a quiet rookie season in which he caught 28 balls for 243 yards and two touchdowns. David Montgomery will be entering his third season after finishing last year with over 1000 yards and eight touchdowns.

Overall, the supporting cast would be young for Justin Fields but decent enough to work with, assuming he is good enough to hit his targets and direct defenses.