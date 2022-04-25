2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama

Brian Robinson is next in a very long line of Alabama running backs. Frankly, like all of them, they all come with stature and skills that make them very tough to distinguish.

A definitive two-down, short-yardage bruiser, Robinson had to bide his time behind Najee Harris the last couple of years. Although he graded consistently game over game, he highly preferred a zone (vs. gap) scheme, both in the volume of carries (195 Zone Carries to 72 Gap Carries) and production (88.3 PFF Zone Running Grade, 80.3 Gap Running Grade). This is very peculiar for a running back of his size and stature and likely not the ideal split general managers would want from a downhill runner.

Nonetheless, as an Alabama running back, Robinson has the body and size to at least be the next "Short Yardage" back to come out of "RB University."

Brian Robinson Jr. Profile

Name Brian Robinson Jr Age 23 Height 6’1” Weight 225 Position RB School Alabama

Brian Robinson Jr. Combine Results

Arm Length (inches) 31 ⅞” 40-Yard Dash Time (seconds) 4.53 Short Shuttle/Pro Agility (seconds) 4.59 Three Cone/”L-Drill” (seconds) 7.33 Vertical Jump (feet. inches) 30” Broad Jump (inches) 119”

Scouting Report

Brian Robinson Jr. was a four-star running back coming out of high school. He spent his first four years at Alabama playing behind Damien Harris, Josh Jacobs, Bo Scarbrough, and Najee Harris before he finally got the nod for his redshirt-senior year.

He racked up 1,361 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in his first four years. In his final season at Alabama, Brian rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns, earning him first-team All-SEC honors and the Offensive MVP for his performance in the Cotton Bowl.

Strengths

Brian Robinson Jr. is a good running back with good power and speed. He has a solid tall frame, similar to a linebacker, which allows him to power his way through defenders and handle a large workload.

He has the shiftiness to elude defenders in the back-field when plays break down. He can also make hard cuts while maintaining his speed and momentum when running in space. Brian has swift feet for his size, which means he could develop into more of a complete runner.

Weaknesses

Brian Robinson Jr.'s body and running style are that of a more shifty and elusive running back but act more like a power-style running back. His power-running style may possess future injuries due to the constant beating he gives his body.

He struggles with scanning his blocks and processing which holes he should hit. Lastly, Robinson struggles in the pass game with catching and won’t be much help in that department.

Trait-Based Projection

Brian Robinson Jr. plays more like a power running back and would make more of an immediate impact in a power run scheme.

However, scouts claim that Robinson can develop into more of an elusive outside zone runner and eventually become a starter that way. Therefore, he has the potential to thrive in either system but may benefit from becoming more elusive to reduce the impact he puts on his body.

Robinson is also a great option in short-yardage and goal-line situations for any system.

